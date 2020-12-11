Katie Holmes' Baggy Jeans Will Be In Every Cool Fashion Person's Closet By 2021
Every year or so, Katie Holmes wears something that makes everyone think differently about the shapes and silhouettes they wear on a daily basis. In 2019, she had everyone ditching their stiff bras for softer silhouettes (namely, Khaite's Eda cashmere bralette). Now, for those in need of a denim refresh, the actor-slash-fashion icon has an idea: do away with your skinny jeans. Deviating ever so slightly from trad denim trends, Katie Holmes' baggy jeans are offering a striking alternate to the styles in your drawer right now — and they're so easy to style.
On Dec. 10, Holmes picked up a few sweet treats from Soho's own Little Cupcake Bakeshop, for which she went with an obligatory winter coat and a funky pair of pants. Past her color-soaked face mask, Holmes chose one of her year-round favorites: a basic white t-shirt, which peaked out from under her cropped black puffer. Then came the pants: a pair of oversized jeans with an extra-long front rise and a decorative front seam. The slouchy silhouette was the perfect match for her oversized coat, both meeting at the waist for a figure-cutting look. For accessories, Holmes went the unfussy route — a pair of leather black booties and a reusable tote bag, scoring her brownie points for cutting back on single-use plastics.
The oversized denim trend isn't totally new, per se — fashion girls like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid love styling oversized bottoms with itty-bitty crop tops and miscellaneous outerwear. With a zipped puffer coat, Holmes' look feels refreshingly versatile and severely wearable, all with the effortless sense that they could've been pulled from a thrift store rack.
While the jeans in question remain a total mystery, they appear to be Acne Studios' high rise jeans, which retail for just $340. Looking for something a little different? There's several "like" silhouettes that make scoring her look super simple. Take AGOLDE'S front fold baggy jeans, which feature a slightly lighter wash and retail for under $200. Maison Margiela's jeans feature a double front-seam and come with the label's hallmark paneled waistband.
To shop several ways to get the anti-skinny jean trend, browse ahead:
