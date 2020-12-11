Every year or so, Katie Holmes wears something that makes everyone think differently about the shapes and silhouettes they wear on a daily basis. In 2019, she had everyone ditching their stiff bras for softer silhouettes (namely, Khaite's Eda cashmere bralette). Now, for those in need of a denim refresh, the actor-slash-fashion icon has an idea: do away with your skinny jeans. Deviating ever so slightly from trad denim trends, Katie Holmes' baggy jeans are offering a striking alternate to the styles in your drawer right now — and they're so easy to style.

On Dec. 10, Holmes picked up a few sweet treats from Soho's own Little Cupcake Bakeshop, for which she went with an obligatory winter coat and a funky pair of pants. Past her color-soaked face mask, Holmes chose one of her year-round favorites: a basic white t-shirt, which peaked out from under her cropped black puffer. Then came the pants: a pair of oversized jeans with an extra-long front rise and a decorative front seam. The slouchy silhouette was the perfect match for her oversized coat, both meeting at the waist for a figure-cutting look. For accessories, Holmes went the unfussy route — a pair of leather black booties and a reusable tote bag, scoring her brownie points for cutting back on single-use plastics.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The oversized denim trend isn't totally new, per se — fashion girls like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid love styling oversized bottoms with itty-bitty crop tops and miscellaneous outerwear. With a zipped puffer coat, Holmes' look feels refreshingly versatile and severely wearable, all with the effortless sense that they could've been pulled from a thrift store rack.

While the jeans in question remain a total mystery, they appear to be Acne Studios' high rise jeans, which retail for just $340. Looking for something a little different? There's several "like" silhouettes that make scoring her look super simple. Take AGOLDE'S front fold baggy jeans, which feature a slightly lighter wash and retail for under $200. Maison Margiela's jeans feature a double front-seam and come with the label's hallmark paneled waistband.

To shop several ways to get the anti-skinny jean trend, browse ahead:

