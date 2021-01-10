There are very few items of clothing that transcend seasons and fads quite like a good pair of jeans. So when you start thinking about the 2021 denim trends to invest in, start with the fact that there is no wrong style to try. Because if the resurgence of items like '80s mom jeans and '70s flares over the last few years have proven anything, it's that trends from the past (no matter how distinct or flamboyant) almost always come back in style.

Looking to the past is part of denim's DNA with an influx of brands using salvaged materials and bringing back designs some modern shoppers have only seen in old photos. "Our brand DNA is to recreate vintage denim for today's women," Shai Sudry, founder and CEO of emerging brand, REVICE tells TZR. "Since everything in fashion always comes back we are looking for inspiration in the different eras of fashion that reflect the current trends."

But, beyond a trendy cut or wash, brands this year must also consider modern needs for shoppers who are dressing for a new reality. "For 2021 we focused on developing a line that was season-free, functional, and supremely high quality", Sarah Ahmed, Chief Creative Officer of DL1961 says about navigating the changes in the fashion industry's production schedules. "We asked ourselves the key questions: will she be comfortable? Is this versatile? Does it make her feel special? How does this style [fit] the body? And most importantly, how can she keep wearing it season after season and not lose quality if style'?" Translation: Brands are designing denim that won't be a single season trend, but will last for years to come.

If you're ready to refresh your denim collection, below find a slew of trends for the new season as shown by designers, influencers, and celebrities.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2021 Denim Trends: '70s Patchwork

One of the easiest ways to pull off the '70s patchwork trend is opting for a pair of jeans with a modern fit that will balance out the vintage feel. A prime example, Frame's suede-paneled bootcut jeans will allow you to embrace the resurgence in a bold way. For a subtler take, Saint Laurent's A-line midi skirt is a great investment piece for your closet that will last for seasons to come. As far as styling is concerned, keep the rest of the look pared-back to avoid skewing a little too retro.

2021 Denim Trends: The Skinny Bootcut

Fans of the classic skinny jean will love the updated slim style for 2021 just as much. Made to fall well below the ankle in a floor-skimming design, the trend looks just as good with boots as it does with ballet slippers (which are also making a comeback for the new year).

2021 Denim Trends: Modern Bell-Flare

The updated flare silhouette is back this season with a slight twist. Designed with a more subtle bell shape, the trend made waves seasons before in an ankle-baring kick-flare length. For 2021, opt for the longer hem to balance your choice of chunky footwear. Ksubi's Kicker jeans come in a range of washes, all of which when paired with the flared cut, will work hard in your wardrobe. Try styling them with point-toe boots or heels to lift the hem for a polished finish.

2021 Denim Trends: Baggy Fit Jeans

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Bella Hadid's off-duty style spearheaded a number of trends in 2020, including the resurgence of baggy-fit jeans. Tailored to pool at the feet, they're actually a lot easier to pull-off than you'd expect; REVICE's 'Baja' Cargo jeans are a great place to start. Take notes from the supermodel and pair yours with your favorite platform boots (or sneakers, if that's more your vibe) and chunky knitwear to get through the winter months in style.

2021 Denim Trends: Jean Coveralls

Courtesy of Infinity Creative Agency

A full-length jumpsuit is a foolproof way to do a head-to-toe denim look. NSF's 'Amina' iteration mirrors a jean jacket and pants outfit in one single piece — saving you the trouble of finding two coordinating washes. For a more laid back approach, consider going with colored denim coveralls like the one worn by Irina Shayk running errands in New York City. Take notes from the model and invest in the indigo-wash version by DL1961 for a winter-friendly look.