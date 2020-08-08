These $45 Sandals Are Perfect For Birkenstock Fans

You’ve probably noticed a recurring theme among fashion lovers’ shoe collections — Birkenstock sandals all hold a valuable spot. If you own a pair yourself, you know why this is. The shoes are comfortable, coordinate with basically everything in your closet, and add a relaxed vibe to any ensemble you throw on. Just look to celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Tracee Ellis Ross who have demonstrated a slew of ways to wear the classic sandal. But, if you’re eager to explore other styles to wear in addition to your beloved Arizona slide-on silhouette, it turns out that there are plenty of other brands like Birkenstock that are worth checking out.

For starters, there are labels out there that offer up similar silhouettes at lower price points, such as Freedom Moses. At just $45, the brand’s lightweight two-buckle sandals are a great affordable alternative to Birkenstock. There's also Loza Maleombho, whose appearance in Beyonce's Black Is King has made its footwear likely to sell out in the near future. Plus, you have plenty of fashion girl-favorite labels to shop for comfortable, simple sandals, like Staud and Neous.

For the full round-up, read ahead — and be sure to reference the many times celebrities have worn Birkenstocks in totally different ways, for some styling inspiration, too. While summer might be prime sandal season, the good news is that these chunky shoes work year-round (just add some thick socks).

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Alexandre Birman

Shoe brand Alexandre Birman is influenced by Brazilian tradition and is a fashion insider go-to for its selection of luxe slide-on sandals. Between its Clarity Sport Sandal and Constanza Sandal, the assortment fits a variety of different fashion tastes.

Neous

Take a scroll through Neous’ website and Instagram, and you’ll quickly see why fashion girls are hooked on the brand. Handmade in Italy, the accessories label’s offerings include minimalist, upscale sandals that give off Birkenstock vibes.

Staud

If you’re in need of a comfortable, yet fashionable shoe that’s a tad dressier than your trusty Birkenstocks, look to cult-favorite New York-based label Staud. In its selection of footwear, styles like the Soul Slide and Liz Sandal (both below) will be the perfect alternative to your Birks for evenings out on the town.

Hereu

Founded by José Bartolomé and Albert Escribano in 2014, Hereu is a shoe and handbag brand that’s “rooted in the Spanish Mediterranean landscape and its eclectic lifestyle,” according to its website. For the label’s selection of sandals, you can choose between timeless styles like the Pauma Interwoven Front-Strap Sandal and Beltra Fisherman Sandal that embody the relaxed vibe of Birkenstocks but still look sophisticated.

Cesti

For those who favor clean, minimalist detailing, Cesti's footwear is sure to soothe. Stockist W Concept carries its easy, low-profile sandals, all of which come in muted tones.

Freedom Moses

For a price point that's well worth taking the plunge, Freedom Moses' super reliable sandals are nearly a dupe of Birkenstock's Arizona silhouette. Not to mention, the affordable shoes are available in basically every color of the rainbow, plus a slew of trendy prints.

Loza Maleombho

Loza Maleombo's eponymous brand reconciles modern fashion with cultural and subcultural influences, specifically those from Ivorian tribes along the West African coast. Its shoes are handmade by Ivorian artisans, with gold-toned, emblematic hardware.

Rekken

Rekken is a Korean footwear brand that's known for its thick chain-adorned footwear — but its Birkenstock-like shoes also receive tons of attention. The Nanashoo slides boast crystal-embellished buckles and a cream finish that minimalists can get behind.

Grenson

This English footwear brand has a rich history that rivals Birkenstock's — with 150 years of creating world-class Oxfords and Chelsea boots, its repertoire of sandals is just as timeless.