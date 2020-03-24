The only difference between wearing jeans in January and May: the shoes you wear them with. Knowing how to wear sandals with jeans — no matter which of the 2020 takes you mix and match — will be your key to dressing during warmer months. With so many new shoe and denim trends hitting the shelves right now, it's time to consider which are the ones that best fit your personality and sense of style. That might mean normcore Tevas and relaxed denim or '90s-era platform soles with a retro mom fit jean.

While you can be confident you already have a handful of jean-and-sandal outfit combos on standby for both relaxed and dressed-up occasions alike, there's no harm in sparking a few new ideas to keep your wardrobe feeling fresh and exciting through the summer season and beyond. Keep scrolling for a comprehensive guide on how to wear sandals with jeans, made up of 19 stylish outfits spotted on Instagram, and via the street style circuit. Plus, find an edit of similar sandals and jeans to shop now so you can recreate each look on your own.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Boyfriend Jeans + Bright Heeled Sandals

Make a colorful statement by teaming a pair of bright and strappy heeled sandals with slouchy straight-leg or boyfriend jeans and an oversized blazer. Bonus points if you're here for a double jacket look.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Distressed Jeans + Flat Sandals

For a timeless look you can transition between seasons, try a combo of distressed jeans and flat sandals. A crewneck sweater and blazer in a muted palette pushes the outfit in a polished direction.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Kick-Flare Jeans + Wedge Sandals

Lean into the '90s trend by styling a pair of PVC wedges with kick-flare jeans. A vibrant tank top and sheer trench feel perfectly nostalgic to finish.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: High-Rise Jeans + Strappy Sandals

For a fail-safe combo that works for low-key days, it doesn't get more comfortable than a white T-shirt, high-rise jeans, and minimal white sandals. A seashell anklet is a playful finish we highly recommend.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Straight Wide Jeans + Heeled Sandals

For a night out take on jeans and sandals, channel a throwback mood with an animal-print blazer, loose and straight jeans, and strappy square-toe heels. Definitely skip the top underneath, too!

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Flared Jeans + Wedge Sandals

Another nostalgic outfit to love: a voluminous cropped top, patchwork jeans, and wedge sandals. Don't forget the baguette shoulder bag!

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: White Jeans + Chunky Sandals

Channel a '90s grade school look by teaming chunky cage sandals with a plaid jacket and white jeans. A fresh yet edgy combo you can wear running errands.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Cropped Jeans + Sporty Sandals

Mix aesthetics by offsetting a flouncy top with rigid jeans and sporty sandals. A vibrant mix of colors in a chill silhouette feels unexpected with a white ruched tank.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: White Jeans + Flat Sandals

What is summer without an all-white outfit? In the sandal and jean department, this breaks down to a perfect tee with culotte jeans and black ring sandals for a graphic pop.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Culotte Jeans + Heeled Sandals

Another take on the culotte trend: Embrace the idea of pairing a cropped pair polished with a classic blazer and heeled sandals. A chainlink necklace is a perfect finish.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Acid-Wash Jeans + Bright Sandals

Play with color and proportion by pairing a puff-sleeve top with acid-wash jeans and bright block-heel sandals. Our ideal date-night look.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Frayed Jeans + Square-Toe Sandals

A dress styled over jeans is a fashion-forward combo we love. But to make it more experimental, try layering a bra over the top and finishing with square-toe heels (they bring balance and polish to frayed hems).

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Tapered Jeans + Woven Sandals

An unexpected way to style tapered jeans? With woven sandals, a bralette, and oversized blazer. The result is Baja-California-chic, which you can further accentuate with a tie-dye bag in tow.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Cargo Jeans + Block-Heel Sandals

For a casual and minimalist look, consider a crisp white shirt half-tucked into cargo jeans with leather block-heel sandals. The result is polished and fresh at once.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Straight-Leg Jeans + Snake Sandals

The perfect weekend outfit, we love how chill snake sandals look with straight-leg jeans and a cozy henley. A structured bag helps to push this combo in a sophisticated direction.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Cuffed Jeans + Birkenstock Sandals

If you're a die-hard Birkenstock fan (like team TZR), style a pair of classic Arizona sandals with cuffed jeans and socks (yes, seriously). An animal-print shirt looks tied over a simple cami looks casual and relaxed.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Wide-Leg Flare Jeans + Flip-Flop Sandals

Try a '90s look of high-heel, flip-flop sandals with flare jeans. With a cropped top, mini shoulder bag, and sheer jacket, it's a perfect take on nostalgia for 2020.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Slouchy Jeans + Stiletto Sandals

Opposites attract in the case of super-slouchy jeans and bow-adorned heels. With a white button-down shirt haphazardly tied, this look is utterly fresh for dinner or drinks.

How to Wear Sandals With Jeans: Slim-Straight Jeans + Slide Sandals

Give white skinny jeans and a tee a directional feel by styling with sleek slides and a patterned jacket. It's the perfect look for chilly nights and breezy days.