18 Denim Jackets That Go With All Your Spring Tees & Summer Dresses

Denim jackets are the evergreen clothing staple fit for any wardrobe. Layered over a hoodie, atop a breezy sundress, or tied around your waist as a just-in-case thermal layer — the best denim jackets work in nearly any style combination you try. Their lightweight nature also makes them ideal for those surprisingly breezy spring days where it’s not exactly winter puffer weather, but you don’t want to forgo a coat altogether.

As you’ll soon discover below, denim jackets come in a range of designs fitting for any aesthetic. For a look that will help you channel the celestial energy of a space cowgirl, choose the Free People Comet Denim jacket with rhinestone fringe. Or, if you’re hoping to channel a more classic and vintage vibe, R13’s Naomi Trucker will not lead you astray. As for an all-denim look (à la Britney Spears circa 2001), styling your denim jacket with a pair of similar hued blue jeans will create the desired Canadian tuxedo effect. The word versatile gets thrown around a lot in fashion, but with endless styling combos and a vast range of designs, denim jackets match the definition to a T. Ahead, you’ll find 17 diverse denim jackets that make worthy additions to your list of all-year-round style staples.

Denim Jackets For Every Budget