18 Denim Jackets That Go With All Your Spring Tees & Summer Dresses
Refresh your outerwear collection.
Denim jackets are the evergreen clothing staple fit for any wardrobe. Layered over a hoodie, atop a breezy sundress, or tied around your waist as a just-in-case thermal layer — the best denim jackets work in nearly any style combination you try. Their lightweight nature also makes them ideal for those surprisingly breezy spring days where it’s not exactly winter puffer weather, but you don’t want to forgo a coat altogether.
As you’ll soon discover below, denim jackets come in a range of designs fitting for any aesthetic. For a look that will help you channel the celestial energy of a space cowgirl, choose the Free People Comet Denim jacket with rhinestone fringe. Or, if you’re hoping to channel a more classic and vintage vibe, R13’s Naomi Trucker will not lead you astray. As for an all-denim look (à la Britney Spears circa 2001), styling your denim jacket with a pair of similar hued blue jeans will create the desired Canadian tuxedo effect. The word versatile gets thrown around a lot in fashion, but with endless styling combos and a vast range of designs, denim jackets match the definition to a T. Ahead, you’ll find 17 diverse denim jackets that make worthy additions to your list of all-year-round style staples.
Denim Jackets For Every Budget
If you’ve been eyeing the statement collar trend, this ruffled option from Sea is a wearable way to integrate the trendy detail into your wardrobe. Plus, the fringed edge gives this jacket a laid back and distressed feel, ensuring the collar’s Victorian vibe won’t overpower your look.
This nature-inspired jacket from the Off-White x Browns collab is perfect for when you want to create a springtime floral fantasy. Plus, with its white denim material and colorful sleeve detailing, it will dress up any plain maxi dress or skirt.
