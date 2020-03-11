If you've been keeping up with the latest trends then you know that the pillow clutch is quickly attaining a cult following, thanks in part to the pervasive popularity of Bottega Veneta's luxe Pouch bag. By now, it's nearly impossible to scroll through Instagram without coming across the plush handbag silhouette. If you still aren't quite ready to invest in the viral design that started it all, you'll want a curated list of bags like Bottega Veneta's Pouch that are an affordable way to embrace spring's biggest handbag trend.

Across the board, Milan-based Bottega Veneta has become a must-own brand since the appointment of creative director Daniel Lee in 2019. With celebrities, editors, and influencers alike shopping the label's accessories — and handbags in particular — it makes sense that you, too, would want to find a way to add the label's iconic silhouettes into your rotation. But if you're looking for options at different price points, there are a slew of options on the market with the same undeniable appeal.

Insider-approved brands like Mansur Gavriel, Khaite, and A.W.A.K.E Mode are serving up their own interpretations of the pillow clutch trend in a similar design with unique tweaks (like twisted silhouettes and alternative materials). Now is also a good time to familiarize yourself with brands you might not yet have on your radar like, JW Pei and Nunoo who are putting their own twists on the trend in colors, prints, and textures you might not have considered otherwise. These iterations are easy to style for either day or night, and will surely hit no matter your signature style.

Whether you're searching for something similar to Bottega Veneta's signature, or simply a bag that's only loosely inspired by the style, continue on to shop these 10 TZR favorites, just ahead.

Cloud Clutch Mansur Gavriel's take on the trend is a well-sized design that's a dead ringer for BV's coveted pouch. Fans of the brands candy color-ways and supple leathers will find this style is the perfect alternative. Cloud Clutch $595 Mansur Gavriel see on mansur gavriel

Saki Clutch Danish brand, Nunoo's take on the spring 2020 trend is equal parts sustainable and chic. The Saki clutch is priced just under $100 and comes with a detachable chain shoulder strap for ample functionality. It can be styled just as easily with a slip dress as it can jeans and graphic tee. Saki Clutch $95 Nunoo see on shopbop

Gabi Crossbody Bag The Volon's 'Gabi' bag is a hybrid between Bottega's viral pouch and Louis Vuitton's pouchette crossbody. Its plush pillow shape is accented with small zipped compartments that add to its versatility. Gabi Crossbody Bag $775 The Volon see on shopbop

Puffy Crossbody Bag Instantly recognized by the Maison Margiela designer plaque, the puffy crossbody can be both dressed up and down — it's also majorly marked down right now at Shopbop, which is reason enough to add it to cart. Puffy Crossbody Bag $1,735 $694 Maison Margiela see on shopbop

Tally Clutch Embracing two trends in one, this Vince Camuto clutch is an affordable option that your closet could benefit from. The oatmeal-colored snake motif doubles as a neutral, so don't be afraid to treat it as such. Tally Clutch $168 Vince Camuto see on vince camuto

Small Lucy Bag Oversized and plush, A.W.A.K.E Mode's Small Lucy bag puts an unexpected spin on the viral trend. The well-priced design features a modern silhouette that's sure to standout. Small Lucy Bag $190 A.W.A.K.E Mode see on a.w.a.k.e mode

Cloud Top Handle Bag It's likely you've seen JW Pei's baguette bags on your Instagram feed, and the Taiwan-based accessories brand is serving up even trendier styles (like this Cloud Top handle bag) for spring. Cloud Top Handle Bag $79 jw pei see on jw pei

Vague Bag Elleme's ruched 'Vague' bag comes in a few different colors, which is reason enough for taking the plunge. The high-street brand has a vast assortment of trendy styles that you won't see on anyone else. Vague Olive Green $415 Elleme see on elleme

Jeanne Small Leather Clutch The brand responsible for Katie Holmes's iconic cardigan and bra-top look, Khaite, designed this small leather clutch in a croissant-like silhouette that is a minimalists dream. Jeanne small leather clutch $1,400 Khaite see on net-a-porter