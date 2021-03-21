The Unexpectedly Versatile Neutral Color Kendall Jenner Always Wears

The answer to finding out what your favorite color is, if you don’t know, lies in studying your sartorial inclinations. Do you only wear gray pieces? It’s likely you find comfort in this neutral shade. Is your closet solely composed of pastels? You probably enjoy cheerful, optimistic hues. You can apply this same type of deduction on your friends, family, and even favorite celebs to uncover their favorite colors. For Kendall Jenner, her many brown outfits over the years prove the chocolate-colored shade is her preferred neutral. Jenner’s looks in this color category have ranged from light caramels to deep mahogany, thereby giving this rich hue a fair chance to step out of black's shadow.

The supermodel has varying methods to styling brown clothing. As you'll see below, she's known to be partial toward a monochromatic outfit like opting for a pair of brown Yeezy slides to finish off an all-brown sweatsuit moment. As seen with her go-to dark overcoat from Mannei Irbid and creamy two-piece leather suit, Jenner also loves milk chocolate-colored leather. All of the 25 year old's brown looks quintessentially capture her off-duty model style and also demonstrate why the neutral shade makes a warmer alternative to the usual colder black hue.

Below, you'll find all the ways Jenner works brown into her ensembles, as well as some pieces in this color palette to shop. Some of the items are exact matches from Jenner’s street style looks, so you can replicate her outfit down to the color and brand.

Kendall Jenner Brown Outfits: A Head-To-Toe Monochromatic Moment

@kendalljenner

No one is immune to the pandemic-induced loungewear look, and that includes Jenner. For her casual at-home ensemble, the supermodel wore a deep brown sweatsuit from Cherry Los Angeles, as well as matching Yeezy slides. It’s subtle but Jenner’s look did feature a pop of rainbow, which you can find in her candy-inspired phone strap from celebrity-beloved brand String Ting.

Kendall Jenner Brown Outfits: Casual Pops Of Chocolate

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Jenner chose a knit crewneck sweater in a soft toffee shade, a white turtleneck, and a pair of light khakis for this ‘90s inspired look. She also stepped out in a pair of dark brown loafers, which added depth and richness to the outfit.

Kendall Jenner Brown Outfits: Leather Separates

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Jenner offset her coat and bottom’s warm cappuccino hues by pairing them with a white tank top and a pair of white sneakers, a go-to footwear choice for the supermodel. This sleek outfit was a prime example of when dressy meets casual.

Kendall Jenner Brown Outfits: A Graphic Print

PALACE LEE / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A graphic print set on a brown background? Jenner loves it. She turned to this Marine Serre crescent top, a signature pattern from the indie brand, in a chocolate shade that offered an eye-catching detail when contrasted with her classic leather black trench. She kept the look timeless with a pair of medium-wash jeans and beige pumps.

Kendall Jenner Brown Outfits: A Touch Of Black

Black is fashion’s reigning neutral staple and, here, Jenner gives a nod to the legendary shade while wearing her favorite neutral: brown. She styled her black leggings with a brown jacket featuring oversized pockets and wore knee-high lace-up boots from Dorateymur. A furry brown Fendi bag completed the going-out look.

