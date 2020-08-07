During a time where everyone is staying at home for a majority of quarantine, one might suspect that the concept of fashion trends would fade into the background of 2020’s biggest cultural movements. However, if there’s one thing that can be certain, trends — whether intentional or not — always have a way of surfacing. But rather than flocking to the most fashion-forward items, people in quarantine are opting for the tried-and-true comfort pieces, instead. So, it comes as no surprise that Birkenstock and its best-selling styles have become some of the most popular shoes of 2020.

Over the course of its lifetime, Birkenstock shoes have evolved from being the official shoe of casual style to a full-blown high-fashion staple. And with a growing list of collaborations — which includes luxury labels like Valentino, Proenza Schouler, and Rick Owens — the German shoe company has undoubtedly cemented its spot as an iconic brand for anyone’s wardrobe. But now, thanks to circumstances surrounding the global pandemic, Birkenstocks are more popular than ever.

In a report from the global search platform Lyst, Birkenstock’s Arizona Sandal was named the hottest shoe of the year’s Q2, with searches for the comfortable shoe brand spiking 225 percent during that time. This makes sense: As people continue to dress in their most unfussy ensembles, Birkenstock’s versatile slip-on style is the perfect choice to finish each look.

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Odds are, you’re already familiar with the brand’s top-selling style, the Arizona — which has inspired a virtually endless number of variations from other brands. However, if you’re looking for the O.G., you won’t go wrong here — especially when styles start at $99.95. One of the brand’s other popular sandals is the Gizeh, which feels like the Arizona’s modern cousin. If you prefer a sleek and simple slide, be sure to get yourself the Madrid, which comes in a cool Zebra print version for $200. And just in case you want to add a strappy option into the mix, the Mayari features thin straps that create a wrap-effect across your foot.

Depending on where you live, sandals may not be a year-round option. In which case, consider Birkenstock’s clog-style Boston, which is available for $130 and will be a go-to once the weather cools down.

Ready to add Birkenstock’s best-selling shoes into your collection? Scroll down to shop each style below.

