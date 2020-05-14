Clogs are often associated with their loud clacking noise and heavy wooden sole, which can certainly come off as intimidating (or annoying) to some. But clogs today are unlike the noisy iterations popular back in the '70s. The range of styles on the market are modern, but still offer up that cool retro appeal. Plus, they give you height, without the blisters and pain that comes with a skinny heel. While you might think of them more as a fall shoe and unsure on how to wear clogs in the summer, trendsetters and designers assure there are loads of ways to style them for warm weather.

"Fashion has been loving the mashup mix of unexpected combos," designer Anna Sui, tells TZR. "Combining clogs with long flowing dresses breaks up making the look too formal." Like chunky sneakers and Birkenstocks, this "ugly" shoe has caught the attention of the industry for its silhouette. And now is a better time than any, "clogs are definitely not performance shoes, you are not running a marathon in them or walking great lengths so they land themselves perfectly for this moment when it's all about slowing down, introspection, and comfort," Gisela Dantas Niedzielski, co-founder of Fabrizio Viti, tells TZR. "They are cozy, and a shoe you just want to slip into."

Fabrizio Viti's Jean Daisy Clog has become an influencer-favorite, worn on the likes of Lucy Williams, Maria Bernad, and Leaf Greener. "To me they are happy shoes and our signature daisies add the extra joy," Dantas Niedzielski explains.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

According to Sui, the shoe also pairs seamlessly with PJs, making them ideal for lounging around at home. "My Spring 2020 collection was styled in a very dressed down manner," the designer explains. "I always feel clogs add an artisanal feel and bohemian quality to a look. The collection featured pajama dressing throughout so the clog really emphasizes the casual dressed down feeling." But if you want to take a break from your loungewear this summer, clogs coordinate well with your outdoor staples, too. "I think clogs are so versatile that they can go with anything from shorts, jeans, and long flowing dresses," Sui notes.

If you're ready to give the clog trend a warm welcome, below find 11 ways to wear the shoe this summer. Even if you'll be styling them for your living room, it's a look worth trying out.

Summer Clog Outfit: Pair It With Lightweight Pieces

Make your cow print clogs feel summery by coordinating them with a lightweight set. To make the look extra intriguing, wear your bra on top of your clothes.

Summer Clog Outfit: Opt For Luxe Attire

Silk is both luxe and easy to move around in, so consider elevating your at-home clog outfit with the material. Finish off with minimal jewelry and funky aviator glasses.

Summer Clog Outfit: Throw On Your Bike Shorts

If you're yearning for an easy, goes-with-everything clog, opt for one in black. For a casual, yet put-together work from home look, pair them with a crisp white button-up and comfy bike shorts.

Summer Clog Outfit: Make Them The Statement Piece Of Your Look

Make your flashy clogs the focal point of your ensemble by pairing them with a white tank and denim. These raffia daisy embellished clogs will get you in the summer spirit, even if it's from your couch.

Summer Clog Outfit: Business Meets Casual

Once it's time to go back to the office, dress up your clogs by pairing them with a structured blazer. Pants or no pants, you'll be both comfortable and chic. But for now, sport the look around the house or to pick up your groceries.

Summer Clog Outfit: Mix Prints

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Keep things interesting on the bottom by contrasting the print of your clogs with your pants. On top, consider a simple sweater on chilly summer days, or a basic white tank.

Summer Clog Outfit: Pull Out An Unexpected Material

Furry clogs are usually worn in the fall and winter, but the juxtaposition of a shearling shoe paired with a bra and mini skirt makes the look a cool summer combo. Plus, they double as slippers while worn at home.

Summer Clog Outfit: Dress It Up

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Like Sui suggests, couple your clogs with a lavish flowy dress for an unanticipated duo. And if you want a style that appears a bit more polished, go for a clog in a suede finish.

Summer Clog Outfit: Have Fun With Color

For a subtle take on the retro silhouette, test the waters with a slide-on clog sandal. By Far's Sam Clogs features a slight wooden heel and open-toe. Have fun with color by partnering the sandal with vivid hues in your attire. And consider matching your nail polish to the shoe while you're at it.

Summer Clog Outfit: Choose A Heeled Clog

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Once quarantine is over, swap out your stiletto heels for a heeled clog. Whether your plans involve happy hour or dinner, you'll be happy you went with a comfortable clog.

Summer Clog Outfit: Spruce Up Your Attire With Your Accessories

When you don't want to put a lot of effort into dressing, a jumpsuit is all you need to look ready-to-go in a flash. Accessorize with a summery open-toe clog and statement earrings and you're set.