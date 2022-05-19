For many people in the United States, Memorial Day kicks off the long-awaited season of beach days, backyard barbecues, and relaxing summer getaways. Thrifty shoppers, however, also know that this time of the year is as an opportune moment to refresh your summer wardrobe, stocking up on all the essentials while they’re offered at a reduced price. During the last weekend in May, the discounts are plenty — and it looks like this year, too, the 2022 Memorial Day fashion sales won’t disappoint for those looking for bargain prices.

Several Memorial Day-adjacent sales are already underway. Indie Australian label With Jéan, for instance, is currently selling one of its popular Andy dresses for as little as $49, with a more than 80% discount applied to the original price. Soon enough, FRAME’s annual sale will also be in motion, offering shoppers a 25% price reduction on already discounted merchandise. (Pro tip: The Kate Middleton-approved Le One black skinny jeans are included in the discount affair.)

As your inbox fills up with Memorial Day sale notifications, you might feel a little overwhelmed. To help you make sense of the sales (and the products included in those sales), check out the best ones to shop ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Ted Baker

Take note: Ted Baker’s Memorial Day sale is already underway. From May 13 through June 5, take anywhere from 30% to 40% off select styles. (The discounts apply to apparel and accessories for both men and women.)

With Jéan

The fashion girl-beloved label is offering a 20%-off discount on its covetable ready-to-wear and swim styles, starting from May 17 and through May 20. (The brand’s newly released Spring/Summer 2022 collection is excluded from the event.)

DL1961

From May 22 through May 30, take up to 40% off on a select number of DL1961 pieces when you enter a promo code MEMORIALDAY20 at checkout. The celeb-beloved denim brand offers plenty of newly released summertime attire, so take it as your sign to stock up while discounts last.

JADE Swim

Take an additional 50% off all sale styles from JADE Swim when you shop the site from May 23 to May 31. Make sure to use a discount code MDW50 at the checkout to see the price drop.

Gonza

This Kardashian-beloved swimwear-centric brand will be hosting a sitewide, up to 40%-off sale starting May 24 and through May 31.

FRAME

Psst! This year, FRAME’s Memorial Day sale will start early on Wednesday May 25, offering an extra 25% discount on all sale items. The event will continue through Monday May 30.

BaubleBar

On May 25, over 100 new items will be added to BaubleBar’s sale section, with some of the items priced as low as $10. The event will continue for a total of six days, coming to a close on May 31.

abacaxi

From May 26 through May 30, abacaxi will offer anywhere from 20% to 25% off on its select styles, no code needed.

M.M.LaFleur

For streamlined, timeless workwear essentials, check out M.M.LaFleur’s Memorial Day sales event, taking place from May 26 through May 31. For starters, you get 20% off when you buy two items and enter code HELLOAGAIN at checkout. Then, if you get three items or more, the discounts will increase to 25% off, but make sure to use code BACKTOIT instead.

MIKOH

The minimalist, swim-centric label brand is offering 25% off on all of its merchandise, bar charity items plus summer and MIKOH MINI merchandise, from May 26 through May 31. Make sure to enter code MEMORIAL25 at checkout.

Nana Jacqueline

From May 26 through May 30, you can snag one (or a few) of Nana Jacqueline’s whimsical pieces with a 20%-off discount. The sale event will be held sitewide.

SAME Los Angeles

For Memorial Day, this Californian brand will be offering a 10%-off price reduction on all of its new items and best-sellers. The rest of its offerings, which encompass everything from luxe swim pieces to cozy resortwear, will receive major discounts of up to 80% off. The aforementioned sale event will take place from May 25 through May 31.

ASTR The Label

At ASTR The Label, you can take an extra 30% off all sale styles starting May 25 and through May 30 — no code needed. (And yes, the Kerry Washington-beloved puff sleeve frock, below, is included.)

DONNI.

From May 27 through May 30, shop DONNI.’s covetable fare with an additional 25%-off price reduction applied to all discounted merchandise. Use code MDW at checkout to see the prices drop STAT.

Eberjey

If you need to stock up on stylish pajamas, mark your calendar for Eberjey’s Memorial Day sale event. From May 27 through May 30, you can get an extra 20% off on the brand’s already discounted fare with code SALE20.