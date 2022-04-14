This year marks the return of the great escape. Whether you’re jetting overseas for several weeks or planning a couple of weekend getaways, 2022’s biggest vacation outfit trends are sure to be of interest. Those who cooled on shopping beloved getaway staples due to no trip on the horizon the past couple of years may feel a particular excitement. But even if you’ve steadily accumulated beach-ready attire throughout the last several months, newness always makes for exhilarating discoveries.

As the peak season kicks off for resortwear designers who focus their craft on swimwear and airy separates destined for holidays, those not exclusively associated with sun-bound travels are equally in on the spirited wanderlust. Many vacation-ready trends emerged at the forefront of the Spring/Summer 2022’s collections, from nostalgic crochet to joyful fringe and naturally woven materials, all with a hand-crafted feel. Plus, an influx of artful prints and saturated colors, many featuring exquisite artisanal touches feeling apropos for the warm months ahead.

Anjali Patel Mehta, founder and creative director of Verandah, says 2022’s freshest vacation trends center around travel separates that carry sentimentality or a story. Additionally, she’s noticed a desire for more statement-making looks, as indicated by the bolder and brighter fashion she frequently witnesses on social media. She tells TZR, “People have this feeling of wanting to live life to the fullest and bring joy back to their lives [through] color and travel.” As a result of the season’s joyful aesthetic, Patel Mehta says muted color and monotone outfits are worth retiring, at least for the moment. “A few years ago, there was a lot of black, white, grey, camel. People want to be joyful now and are expressing that through color.”

Unsurprisingly with the continued Y2K mania, nostalgia has a lot to do with the current craving for wanderlust. “There’s a bit of a ’70s throwback this season,” Patel Mehta adds, including wider cut legs, silky matching separates, and tops and pants with matching bikinis. “We’re going to be seeing a lot of prints,” the Verandah designer continues — a signature of her line. “We tell stories through print, giving the wearer a connection to the product — something that makes an emotional statement and doesn’t require too much effort.”

The season also welcomes bold accessory trends to complement breezy vacation attire and swimwear, says Net-A-Porter’s fashion director Kay Barron. She tells TZR, “Chunky sandals are a great finale to mini dresses, while all the brights in ready-to-wear are just waiting for a color clash handbag.” Similarly, Patel Mehta says the ’70s nostalgia of chunky heels will suit those in the mood for sensual vacation fashion. Keep scrolling to discover nine vacation trends to prepare your getaway wardrobe accordingly. If you haven’t yet booked a trip, the pieces ahead will inspire you to do so.

Minimum-Effort Dresses

“A great dress is the most impactful way to get dressed this season, not to mention the easiest,” Barron tells TZR. But rather than adding yet another white or neutral style to your arsenal, she says it’s all about minimum effort for maximum impact via throw-and-and-go designs in brilliant, bold colors, short and sweet hemlines, or exaggerated silhouettes. The goal: A dress that packs quite the punch.

“Of course, a magnificent dress is not just for the summer months,” Barron adds. “When the temperatures drop, just add hosiery and boots, and you will have that spring in your step all year round.”

Cool In Crochet

“Crochet is a big one,” says Patel Mehta of the biggest 2022 vacation trends. “People are looking for artisan-made [pieces] that can’t be found everywhere,” she adds — something crochet designs achieve both in bright colors or neutral shades. “Our macrame pieces that are hand-knotted have been very well received.”

Souped-Up Sandals

If one rule applies to footwear this season, it’s go big or go home, says Barron. “You got used to supersize boots, and now it’s the time of the supersize sandal,” the Net-A-Porter fashion director tells TZR. As a trend with range, she adds, “The once humble sandal is ready to give a strong finish to even the simplest of summer outfits,” including chunky soles, big buckle energy, and styles that wrap up the leg.

Cutouts For The Win

As Y2K fashion continues to surge, Patel Mehta says the skin-baring look remains especially prominent in the resortwear realm. So whether you’re for a subtle skin reveal or choose to confidently bare a bit more, the season comes with many tops, dresses, and swimwear styles for your desired effect. Besides, if there’s anywhere to feel at ease in a cutout silhouette, it’s on vacation.

Bright Bags

Patel Mehta says the bold color trend applies well to vacation attire for statement-making style. Similarly, Barron says vibrant bags are a stylish and tempered approach to the mega-bright movement if saturated clothing feels too bold. “A new bag is the quickest way to update your look and nod to the new season,” says the Net-A-Porter fashion director. “Dip your toe in with a bold bag as an accessory highlight. Balenciaga’s Le Cagole is always a good idea, and we will bet that azure blue will soon become your go-to summer shade.”

Matching Separates

The matching set is often at the crux of a vacation wardrobe — a look Patel Mehta and Barron agree will remain prominent in 2022. “They say that two is always better than one, and that definitely applies to matching separates for Spring/Summer 2022,” Barron says. “Head-to-toe coordination is a fun seasonal update, not to mention a really efficient approach to getting dressed.”

This trend also offers a range, from tops and bottoms in twinning prints to coordinating colors, like Peter Do’s ivory silk pairings — a personal favorite of the Net-A-Porter fashion director, which will appeal to more minimal tastes.

Maxis

Though minis were all over the Spring/Summer 2022 runways, Patel Mehta says the maxi will play a significant role in vacation wear, though, with a bit less volume than in previous seasons. Versions you can throw on over a bikini or wear to dinner will be a 2022 escape essential in a mix of colors and fabrics.

Versatile Pieces

Patel Mehta predicts a rise in versatile vacation pieces that can be styled in many different ways. This trend lends itself to easy dressing and simplifies packing so you can avoid cramming an excessive number of looks into one suitcase.

“My pieces can be dressed up or down with different accessories, worn in the city or at the beach,” the Verandah designer tells TZR. “We design scarf shirts, for example, that can be worn differently to make it your own. The drape plays a large part of it,” she continues. “You can tie it around your neck or just over one shoulder, tuck it in, or leave it out.”

Other versatile staples to invest in include fluid yet tailored trousers and shirts, swimwear that doubles as a bodysuit, pareos that go from skirts to tops, and dresses that work well as coverups but transition effortlessly to daily life.

Bucket Hats

Patel Mehta says buckets hats remain a key accessory to punctuate vacation attire this season. You can go the super-nostalgic route with a vibrant color or print, logo-emblazed design, or terry-cloth texture. Or, choose a subtler version like one crafted from natural fabrics or lightweight materials like crochet, cotton, or linen.