Hailey Bieber's $24 Miniskirt Is An Affordable Way To Test Out The Trend

When it comes to last-minute date-night outfits, everyone has their foolproof combos. Some like to go all out via heels and a dress while others prefer to stick with more casual pieces like jeans and a nice pair of boots. Hailey Bieber opted for somewhere in between when she grabbed lunch with Justin Bieber on Valentine’s Day. Bieber wore a miniskirt from Edikted with a red button-down shirt and an oversized leather jacket. The West Coast outfit was casual, sweet, and understatedly sexy, which is often the vibe the model goes for. And the best part is, her skirt is only $24.

The Biebers met up together for a lunch date at Nobu Malibu. For the occasion, she swapped her favorite baggy jeans and blazers for an ultra affordable black micro skirt from Edikted. On top, she wore a slouchy leather jacket from Balenciaga’s Pre-Fall 2022 range and a red button-down underneath. The model matched the shirt with a Prada Re-Edition 2000 nylon bag in a similar red shade and slipped into a pair of shiny, brushed leather loafers, also from the label. (She teamed them with white socks for a preppy touch.) To finish, the star wore a medley of luxe baubles from Tiffany & Co. and a pair of oval sunnies from Balenciaga. The following day, Bieber proceeded to share her lunch date OOTD on her Instagram.

BACKGRID

The miniskirt is a growing fashion trend amongst celebrities. Bieber, for instance, not only wore one in her Spring/Summer 2022 campaign for Miu Miu, but also demonstrated a penchant for side-slit designs in her street style looks. In the meantime, fashion girls have been wearing their short-short bottoms with knee-high boots all throughout fall 2021. In short, you should put all hesitation aside and recreate Bieber’s lunch-date ensemble once spring rolls around.

Add Bieber’s exact piece to your checkout cart while it’s still on sale, below. Should you want to peruse through additional options, brands like MIAOU and & Other Stories also make identical black miniskirts.

