Californian brand Brixton, which started in an Oceanside garage back in 2004, has become the go-to hat source for celebrities. Actors and models such as Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber have all been spotted in the brand's headwear. Its vintage-inspired designs with a contemporary twist make it easy to see why celebrities love and continuously wear Brixton hats. Founded by three friends — David Stoddard, Jason Young, and Mike Chapin — Brixton initially launched with one newsboy hat style. Since then, the brand's selection has expanded to include full-scale apparel and accessories, which have made their way into the closets of several fashion-loving celebs too.

You can thank Holmes and her Kurt Baker Boy Cap from Brixton for the newsboy hat trend that reemerged earlier this year. As for supermodel Hadid, the Kayla Cap has become her go-to accessory when running errands with her daughter Khai. While some of Brixton's most popular hats feature throwback silhouettes, its contemporary bucket hats and knit beanies repeatedly pop up in fashion connoisseurs' outfits. Take Kaia Gerber's off-duty looks, which incorporated said beanie.

For the celebs who are updating their travel mood boards during quarantine, they'll be happy to explore Brixton's latest wanderlust-inspired drop. The brand launched a headwear collection last week with pieces designed to bounce back into its original shape when stuffed in suitcases, pockets, or duffels. The selection features options like a cow print bucket hat and a wide-brim straw fedora, either of which is perfect for a post-pandemic vacation.

Courtesy of Brixton

Celebrities Wearing Brixton: Katie Holmes In The Kurt Baker Boy Cap

Raymond Hall/GC Images

If the vintage silhouette of a newsboy cap piques your interest, but you're worried about looking like a cast member from Newsies, opt for a luxe style combo of a blazer and a black turtleneck. The monochrome pairing is an easy way to breathe new life into the retro-inspired hat and when paired with denim, like Holme's favorite wide-leg jeans, the look has a weekend casual vibe.

Celebrities Wearing Brixton: Gigi Hadid In The Kayla Cap

(+) RCF/MEGA/GC Images (+) Gigi Hadid is seen in SoHo on December 15, 2020 in New York City. Robert Kamau/GC Images INFO 1/2

Hadid's Kayla Cap also touches on the 2021 newsboy trend like Holmes' look, but the supermodel's hat differs with a suede, leather design and rope detail. Style your topper with an ankle-length overcoat like Hadid's for a put-together outdoor ensemble. If you're headed indoors, the Kayla Cap will also work with a cozy knit sweater and your favorite pair of leggings.

Celebrities Wearing Brixton: Kaia Gerber In The Heist Beanie

CPR/D.Sanchez/Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Always one to redefine what West Coast casual looks like, Kaia Gerber switched up her typical athleisure vibe with a '90s-inspired outfit while out on a stroll with boyfriend Jacob Elordi. The model donned a pair of light-washed jeans, a plaid flannel with a blue jacket, and topped off her effortless look with Brixton's Heist Beanie. It was the perfect topper to keep warm in.

Celebrities Wearing Brixton: Taylor Swift In The Fiddler Cap

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

In an older snap from Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's couples photo archive (the duo rarely make appearances together), Swift accessorized her winter look with Brixton's Fiddler Cap. The pop icon's black fisherman cap contrasted with Swift's burnt orange coat and mauve skinny jeans, which offered a contemporary way to style the vintage hat. Try your hand at color clashing, like Swift, or opt for a monochrome look and style the cap with other all-black pieces.

