The One Type Of Denim Jacket You Should Always Have In Your Closet

In addition to your outerwear lineup of oversize blazers, windbreakers, and trenches — a denim jacket is necessary for fall. The first jean jacket was created by Levi Strauss in the 1800s and since then, there have been many stylish variations to the outerwear such as cropped white denim jackets, shearling-lined options, and oversized silhouettes. This season, you’ll want the outerwear in a neutral white color, if you don’t already have one. The style exudes a clean, polished look, which is slightly different than its more classic, worn-in blue counterpart.

The versatility of a cropped white denim jacket shouldn’t go unnoticed. It can be styled with a floral maxi dress from summer into fall or with a cozy knit sweater from fall into spring. Though the white shade does have a summery feel to it, you can instantly take it into autumn with moodier hues like a black top or navy bottoms. You can even attempt an all-white winter look by pairing your jacket with matching white jeans.

If you’re wondering what are the latest styles on the market, take a look below. TZR curated timeless options to shop, ranging from a printed Fendi jacket (for you monogram outfit enthusiasts) to an everyday style from Levi’s. There’s even a bedazzled rhinestone option from Sandro Paris, if you’re interested in a sparkling look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.