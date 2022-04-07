Kate Hudson’s Shoes Are A New Take On ‘Invisible’ Footwear

Just as exciting as the new spring clothing collections are, the countless shoe and accessory trends that emerge with them deserve a look too. For 2022, chunky shoes aren’t going anywhere — Hermès, Max Mara, Acne, and Coperni were among the designers to co-sign the trend last fall. An assortment of sleek party shoes have also arrived on the scene, a handful of them bearing some resemblance to the Stuart Weitzman heels that Kate Hudson wore in a recent campaign for the label.

Hudson, who is a global ambassador for Stuart Weitzman, is shown in a pair of strappy, rose-gold mules. Though, perhaps what’s most interesting about the style is the clear straps, and it begs the question: Are translucent heels making a comeback? Kim Kardashian West is often credited with starting the transparent shoe trend, having first worn a pair of clear Yeezy heels way back in 2016. A see-through heel is the ultimate “nothing shoe,” the easiest way to match a shoe to your skin tone.

The trend gained momentum after that, only cooling off when fashionistas were left with nowhere to go in 2020. Since last fall, however, Kendall Jenner and Danish mega-influencer Pernille Teisbæk have been spotted in clear Amina Muaddi heels — further evidence that the shoes are about to become popular again, now that restrictions are lifting and inventive silhouettes can reclaim their place in society.

And yet, the Stuart Weitzman campaign, called “Live Every Moment,” depicts Hudson enjoying breakfast in a California diner while wearing the sandals — and perhaps implying that the style is as good to wear casually as it is for a glamorous night on the town. Whatever the occasion, the exact sandal is available to shop below, if you’re so inclined to hop back on the PVC heel bandwagon. You’ll also find several other translucent heels, in a range of neutrals and punchy tints, that can be paired with everything from a relaxed, jeans and T-shirt ensemble to a sleek midi dress for a more formal affair.

