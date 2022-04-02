Dressing overtly sexy has never been the genesis of any outfit-building process for me. As a chronic maximalist, I’m much more likely to be found in the wardrobe of a color-obsessed grade-schooler than a hot, single city girl in her 20’s. That being said, my warm-weather rotation already consists of a Y2K flat form and a graphic printed co-ord. However, this spring, I’m pushing myself outside the confines of my hue-driven comfort zone and into the expanding world of sultry-dressing trends.

It’s hard to deny the power sexy trends had over the runway this spring summer 2022 season. The catsuits at Saint Laurent, the ultra-minis at Miu Miu, the cutouts at David Koma, and the corsetry at Tom Ford are just the surface of what designers brought to the runway. Whether in a defiance of work-from-home knit sets or as a commentary on feminism and size inclusivity, the body was definitely at the forefront of designers’ minds for the warmer months. But, for the rest of us who don’t sashay down the catwalk for a living, the clothing on the runways don’t always translate to the closet, especially when it comes to intimidating trends like these.

In an effort to challenge myself, I have picked, in my opinion, the four most wearable sexy trends to add to my spring closet: cutout midi dresses, ultra mini skirts, “naked” dresses, and sheer pieces. As much as I’d love to sport an all-over printed catsuit, I’m taking small steps to expand my sultry-dressing horizon. Below, I’ve shopped out my gateway pieces for spicing up one’s wardrobe.

Cutout Midi Dresses

Cutouts have taken all forms recently including extreme versions like Kendall Jenner’s viral wedding-guest dress to Bella Hadid’s Y2K hip-exposing pants. For a digestible version that fits into my everyday wardrobe, I’m shopping cutout midi dresses with interesting skin-showing details that still feel elevated.

Ultra Mini Skirts

The mini-skirt takeover continues and the hems are somehow still inching upwards. Miu Miu, Prada, Dior, and many others are leading the “mini” charge and styles range from Twiggy to Paris Hilton. Pairing these short skirts with an oversized top or tall boot is the perfect way to balance skin.

Non-Naked Dresses

The new “naked” dress trend is not so new at all. Originated by Jean Paul Gauthier for his spring summer 1999 collection, the optical illusion print is an imprint of a nude female form on clothing. Recent sightings of this trend have been seen on Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus, and SZA.

Sheer Pieces

Transparent pieces have been blanketing the runways in all forms for spring. From dresses to blouses, sheer fashion can be taken to the risk level of choice by pairing it with undergarments or base layers that are more discrete. To make this trend less intimidating and more elevated, style it under a blazer or layer over a bodysuit.