The start of a new season always encourages you to purge your old wardrobe staples in favor of new pieces (the first day of spring is March 20!). For those who seek to replenish their closets with fresh items via sales and discounts — the smart way to shop — you are in luck. 1stDibs’ 2022 annual spring sale officially launched on March 3 (and ends on March 19), offering major markdowns on its coveted designer pieces. This year, the centerpiece in this shopping extravaganza is, arguably, Jennifer Lopez’s iconic jungle print Versace dress. (Fans will recall J.Lo wearing a version of this look to the 42nd Grammy Awards ceremony in 2000, then again at Versace’s Spring/Summer 2020 show.)

Aside from this gown, shoppers will also encounter an unparalleled selection of unique investment pieces that range from antique furniture and decor to more vintage and contemporary fashion. For street style fans, take a look at Louis Vuitton’s playful Pochette bag from the sale, which Bella Hadid has been wearing on repeat. There are also a few items from The North Face x Gucci collab that are up for grabs. If you’re worried about not finding anything from the sale that will suit your fancy, this won’t happen. 1stDibs’ annual sale comprises more than 121,000 items!

Before you get lost in the abundance of fashion items on the website though, check out the TZR-approved picks, ahead.

