White sneakers are a universal, goes-with-everything shoe and an indisputable must-have in every wardrobe. Plus, the comfort provided by a sneaker is hard to beat. If you have yet to add a pair to your footwear rotation, take note of Emily Ratajkowski’s white sneakers from Superga. The model and author wore the ultra versatile kicks as part of her most recent off-duty look in Cannes, France. (For those who aren’t familiar with the brand, Superga was founded in 1911 and is an Italian shoe label.)

On May 25, Ratajkowski arrived at the Hôtel Martinez with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. On her feet, one could spot the aforementioned white sneakers — the classic 2750 Cotu style, to be exact. The model rocks the brand’s affordable footwear on the regular, as part of her casual New York City looks. (What’s more, she even collaborated with Superga to design an exclusive capsule collection and offered her own take on the label’s best-selling designs earlier this year in April 2022.) For her outing in Cannes, she teamed her Supergas with a long mesh dress from Coperni (it featured a scrapbook-style collage print) and rectangular sunnies.

Pepe Mendez/GC Images

Like Ratajkowski, many other high-profile stars are partial to the brand’s budget-friendly footwear. Ashley Olsen, for instance, was one of the first celebs to wear the brand in 2008, followed by other stars like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Aniston, and Dakota Fanning. As for the royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has also sported Superga sneakers over the years, often wearing them to her more casual engagements. Hailey Bieber, too, is not only a big Superga fan but also became a global ambassador for the brand in March 2021 and appeared in several Superga campaigns since then.

The bottom line here is that Superga’s street style-approved shoes are must haves due to their comfort and versatility. And as luck would have it, Ratajkowski’s exact sneakers are in stock and still available to shop in all sizes. Keep scrolling to snag a pair for yourself, below, and peruse several other celeb-beloved Superga styles while you’re at it.

