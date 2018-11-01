At the foundation of any well-edited wardrobe is a range of elevated basics: the go-with-everything staples that you can wear anywhere, year after year. Even the most trend-conscious dresser knows the value of a quality tee, a classic oxford shirt, a perfect-fitting pair of jeans, a cozy knit, tailored trousers, and a truly great topcoat — and few brands do them quite so skillfully as San Francisco-based basics brand, Everlane. But, for the devoted fan on the hunt for other brands like Everlane that have cornered the market for not-so-basics basics, there are plenty of options worth discovering (and shopping, of course).

Everlane developed a devoted cult following over the years — with the waitlists to prove it. In 2018, the brand launched its $50 Work Pant with a waitlist of 12,000 hopeful shoppers strong before later entering the lingerie space with another waitlist of more than 30,000 people. Soon after came a largely waitlisted denim collection, later followed by the 2020 launch of the brand's Perform Legging, which opened with a waitlist of 33,000 eager fans.

All that acclaim serves as evidence of Everlane's spot at the top of the basics market. But, if you're starting to feel like your closet is slowly looking like a showroom, know this: There are ways to stick to your signature style while mixing things up. If you’re looking for alternative sources to supply your closet with well-made, affordable core pieces (or you’re stuck on a waitlist), here are 18 brands that fit the bill.

Reformation

You’re probably already very familiar (and perhaps even own) with Reformation’s pieces. The brand is basically a one-stop-shop for all your wardrobe needs. From its signature floral dresses to its cozy knit tops, there’s nothing you won’t find from the Los Angeles-based brand. And if you have a wedding on the calendar, the label has plenty of chic gowns stocked.

Sincerely, Tommy

If you live in Brooklyn, chances are you’ve walked past fashion girl-favorite concept store Sincerely, Tommy at one point or another. Founded by Kai Avent-deLeon, the store is always filled with unique, on-trend offerings, like sweater vests, cool mules, and adorable midi dresses. Plus, you can also grab a coffee and a pastry as you shop at the brick-and-mortar location.

Cotton Citizen

The name says it all — take a look at Cotton Citizen’s website and you’ll be met with all the cotton pieces you could ever need. Tees, biker shorts, midi dresses — you name it, the brand carries it. And if you’re one to sport bright colors, the label has you covered. For those located in New York or Los Angeles, go shop Cotton Citizen IRL.

AGOLDE

Though AGOLDE is, of course, known for its high-quality denim, the brand also carries an assortment of basics. In fact, the Los Angeles-based brand makes lots of cozy sweatshirts, tanks, and jackets. Nab a pair of its cult-favorite denim and a tee for a cool outfit.

Tove

Created by Camille Perry and Holly Wright in 2019, Tove is still fairly new to the fashion scene. But, as of late, the style set has been flocking towards its pieces — particularly the label’s elegant selection of dresses. In addition to the cult-favorite Cedar dress, Tove also carries plenty of knits. Read: You’ll want to snag its trendy cardigan and tank set this season.

LNA

Los Angeles-based label LNA strikes the perfect balance of minimal and trendy. Case in point: The label’s top selection. The majority of its tees feature a unique silhouette, whether that be via cool cutout sleeves or rib detailing. Additionally, you’ll find tons of interesting bottoms in its collection, such as patent leather trousers and slit leggings.

Cold Laundry

Launched in 2019 by husband and wife Ola and Cerise Alabi, Cold Laundry is still somewhat under-the-radar in the industry — but, that’ll soon change. The London-based brand serves up gender-neutral clothing including tailored trousers, cool oversized blazers, comfy tees, and more. You won’t find many bright colors or bold prints in the lineup — most of its products come in pared-back hues like brown, light green, soft yellow, and beige.

Aritzia

The Canadian-based retailer features an impressive inventory of in-house brands, and while each label is considered independently within Aritzia’s structure, there’s a common ribbon of sleek simplicity and quality craftsmanship that runs throughout every line. Add to that a discerning dash of trendiness, and it’s no wonder this store is a cool-girl go-to.

Oak + Fort

A minimal aesthetic with a sense of easy luxury is at the core of the Canadian brand Oak + Fort’s sartorial essence. The pieces are unfussy and relaxed, but designed with a thoughtful refinement that keeps things in the elegant territory. Most everything falls in a classic, neutral color palette of black, white, gray, tan, forest green, and navy, meaning it can all be mixed and matched with ease. Who doesn’t love an uncomplicated wardrobe?

Modern Citizen

Take Everlane, add some polish, make it a little less casual, and you basically get Modern Citizen. Having quickly risen the ranks of direct-to-consumer fashion retailers, the San Francisco-based brand caters to professional women who want to look sophisticated but still unique and stylish as they navigate their busy lives. It’s the perfect destination if you’re looking to curate a wardrobe of elevated essentials that’ll take you to the office and beyond.

Entireworld

Conceived by former Band of Outsiders designer Scott Sternberg and launched in 2018, Entireworld is about to be your got-to for cozy. The label is filled with comfortable, high-quality staples that are just begging to be layered up and lived in. That’s how the brand describes it after all: “the stuff you live in.”

COS

The grown-up, more upscale sister store to H&M, COS eschews its counterpart’s trend-centric approach to fashion, instead of focusing on higher-quality pieces with a minimalist, timeless sensibility. The selection is affordable (prices start around where H&M’s end), but looks expensive and high-end. And unlike H&M, where some items may start to wither after a handful of washes, pieces at COS are meant to last beyond a single season of wear.

Lou & Grey

If your number one priority when getting dressed is comfort, but looking stylish is a very close second, Lou & Grey delivers on both accounts. Affordable cashmere and loungewear that doubles as streetwear are at the core of the collection, but everything is so crazy soft (that's literally the brand's slogan) you’ll feel like you’re getting away with something when you wear it outside your house.

Genuine People

Fans of Zara will find a comparable selection of trend-driven styles to satisfy their craving for what’s new and now, but Genuine People tends to skew to the sleek and sophisticated side of things, meaning there are plenty of options that speak to minimalists too. In addition to their in-house line, Genuine People curates designs from emerging Asian brands that keep to their aesthetic.

The Frankie Shop

Understated yet distinctive, The Frankie Shop caters to the minimalist who wants timeless pieces but appreciates a little extra flair in her apparel. Think luxe sweaters in slouchy silhouettes, paper bag waist pants, and wide-leg trousers, plus a thoroughly lust-worthy lineup of coats and blazers to suit the modern woman’s lifestyle.

Olive

This ethics-conscious British brand does your standard basics with an English countryside twist. Plaid blazers and skirts are made in nubby wool, knits are thick and cozy, and bottoms are done in modern silhouettes from soft linen and felt.

AYR

Short for All Year Round, AYR’s focus is on season-less essentials for everyday wear. The pièce de résistance is the denim, which ranges in styles from vintage high-waist styles to perfectly soft stretch jeans. Checking off the eco-conscious box, the Aloe Jeans are made from recycled denim and manufactured using just one cup of water.

Cuyana

The brand’s tagline is “Fewer, Better Things” and the collection fully delivers on that philosophy. Plus, Cuyana’s Lean Closet program allows you to donate items from your closet in exchange for credit towards your next Cuyana purchase. The clothing goes to women in need, and your wardrobe stays sharply edited.