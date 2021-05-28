This Celebrity-Beloved Denim Brand Is Having A Major Memorial Day Sale

Since its inception in 2012, FRAME, an LA-based denim brand, has offered clothes and accessories that strike the perfect balance between everyday casual and dressy chic. The brand quickly picked up a celebrity following from the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rihanna, Katie Holmes, and Priyanka Chopra. If you were hoping to buy some beloved-celebrity pieces for your own wardrobe, now’s the time. FRAME’s Memorial Day sale is offering an extra 25 percent off its entire sale section.

The sale, which runs from May 27 to May 31, includes major discounts on classic denim, wardrobe staples like muscle tees and cropped tanks, and on-trend accessories like the Le Ring Baguette Bag. You’ll also find the brand’s buzzy collaboration with Mejuri, including an oversize tawny blazer that is easy to pair with any outfit. If you’re curious about purchasing the best pieces from FRAME, start by checking out the items spotted on stars like Kaia Gerber and Holmes. Not only will they provide you with some styling inspo — a leather blazer and biker shorts feel so chic — but their outfits also serve as a great jumping off point for what to shop.

Should you want to splurge even more, check out TZR’s lineup of the best Memorial Day sales. Brands and retailers such as Nordstrom and Bandier are also offering unbelievable discounts.

Gerber wore her Imaan Hammam x FRAME leather blazer while out and about in New York City. MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID

Holmes wore her Le Canon Boots from FRAME nonstop over the winter. Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.