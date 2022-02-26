I’m a pretty loyal individual, and this extends to my fashion choices and preferences. I’ve been a fan of clogs since the mid-’90s when movies like Clueless and Jawbreaker showcased them in all their platformed glory. And although the style fell by the wayside (into “ugly shoe” territory, no less) for some years, I quietly supported the look and patiently awaited its triumphant return. So, when the clogs trend reemerged on last year’s runways (Khaite, Isabel Marant, Gucci, and Longchamps, to name a few), so did my devotion.

Like any rapid-fire fashion trend, the clog takeover has been all encompassing, as the style has been reimagined for a multitude of looks. There’s the funky maximalist angle taken by brands like Simon Miller, Marni, and Lisa Says Gah, showcasing the shoe in extreme platforms, whimsical prints, and jeweled embellishments. Then there’s the Y2K approach taken by Longchamps and Charlotte Stone, designing the style with a shapely wooden heel and candy hues. And then you have the sleek, streamlined clog, á la Reike Nen and Brother Vellies, that keeps the style simple, neutral, and comfortable for everyday wear.

No matter how you slice and dice the clog trend, I’m ready and willing to try it all. My plan is to make this slip-on style a staple in my spring wardrobe, perfect for all manner of outfits from wide-leg denim and tee combos to slinky skirt and blazer duos.

Ahead, the styles I’m investing in for the season ahead. I here now dub 2022 the year of the clog.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Printed

Embellished

Sleek

Colorful

Flat