Kate Middleton and Prince William have kicked off another royal tour. (Their last overseas trip was to Ireland back in March 2020.) The duo are headed to the Caribbean for one week, on behalf of Queen Elizabeth and her Platinum Jubilee year, which celebrates her 70 years on the throne. The couple’s first stop was Belize, a country on the eastern coast of Central America. Since this is the couple’s first official royal tour in two years, Middleton is bound to have packed her best attire. To keep track of Middleton’s Caribbean tour outfits, TZR has compiled a list of her impeccable looks for you, ahead.

Since the husband and wife duo are visiting tropical countries — they’ll be in Jamaica and the Bahamas after Belize — Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge won’t be in their typical polished knit tops and wool jackets. Instead, Middleton, in particular, will opt for colorful midi dresses and comfy wedges — one of her go-to summer shoes. You can, however, anticipate her rocking monochrome ensembles, as she adores this easy put-together look. As for accessories, Middleton will likely call on the pieces she inherited from Princess Diana to wear on the tour so that the late royal is with them in spirit.

Peruse through all of Middleton’s outfits, so far, on her royal tour of the Caribbean. The post will updated with more of her fashionable tropical attire as they pop up, so make sure to check back.

A Summertime Dress

The royal couple visited a family-run cacao farm in Belize on March 20. Later in the day, they visited Hopkins, a village on the coast known as the cultural center of the Garifuna community. For the day’s activities, Middleton wore a floral Tory Burch midi dress and complementing Sézane Charlie blue earrings. She completed her look with a pair of beige Stuart Weitzman Minx wedges and an Anya Hindmarch straw fan clutch.

A Blue Top & Skirt Set

Middleton and Prince William arrived at the Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport to start their royal tour of the Caribbean on March 19. The two coordinated in blue-hued attire. Middleton wore a royal blue lace Jenny Packham skirt suit, which featured a belted top with padded shoulders and a midi skirt. The rich shade paid tribute to Belize’s national flag — the country’s colors are red and royal blue. Meanwhile, Prince William matched in a lighter shade suit with a navy tie.