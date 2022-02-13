It’s impossible to ignore the return of stirrup pants. They’re popping up on your favorite street style influencers and celebrities — Kourtney Kardashian recently wore a lace pair for date night while Rihanna incorporated them into her maternity wardrobe. You can find stirrup leggings in almost every design, from The Attico’s eggplant-colored bottoms to Dion Lee’s cutout, cognac number. However, if you’re curious about the trend and want to ease into wearing it, opt for a basic black pair. When Everlane launched its Perform 24/7 Stirrup Leggings in black — a new style for the retailer — it seemed like a prime opportunity for the TZR team to test drive this returning ‘80s look.

Editors from the West Coast (LA) and East Coast (NYC) all noted that the high-waisted stirrup bottom was supportive, stretchy, and comfortable. The Perform 24/7 leggings come in sizes XXS to 3XL, made with recycled nylon and spandex, and fit true to size. When it came to styling them, no two editors wore their stirrup pants alike, which speaks to its wardrobe versatility. It can be paired with a sweater and loafers or with a quilted jacket and chunky sneakers. Most importantly, the leggings pass the anti-sheer test.

The stirrup portion can be a bit tricky to style, so if you need ideas on how to pull off this look, simply scroll ahead. Read everyone’s candid reviews and if you see an ensemble you love, recreate it by shopping that editor’s full look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Puffer Jacket + Sweater + Loafers

(+) (+) Marina Liao INFO 1/2

“When I saw the stirrup style coming back into play, I was intrigued, but wasn’t completely sold on the idea — the strap looked uncomfortable to wear. But, the Everlane leggings proved me wrong. The bottoms are stretchy and tight, though not suffocatingly so, while the high-waisted style suited my tastes. (I have a long torso and I felt the leggings balanced everything out.)

I styled them with my black loafers and brown socks, which echoed the hues found in my sweater. The whole look gave me preppy meets Scandi-girl vibes and for the first time that week, I felt dressed up. The stirrup itself, however, was a bit too big for my foot and I found it fit better if looped around a shoe — perhaps that explains the extra few inches, for give? If I were to wear these again, I’d style them with a heel bootie or pump.” — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

Bomber Jacket + Scarf + Flats

Annie Blay

“I usually only wear leggings to the gym, casually to run errands, or lounging around the house, and these were right on par for my daily activities. I love how snug they fit and they really accentuate my figure without feeling too tight due to the breathable material. I also appreciate that they don’t slide down at the stomach, which is an issue I always have with leggings.

I couldn't quite figure out how to navigate the stirrup aspect of these leggings though. The foot straps were a bit too big for my feet, so I had a hard time styling them. I don’t see myself incorporating them into a ‘full look’ to step out in, but they will definitely become a regular staple in my everyday lounge wear.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor

Blazer + Knit Top + Heels

(+) (+) INFO 1/2

“I've been wanting a pair of stirrup leggings for some time now, but I am extremely picky about texture and waistbands. This high-waisted pair from Everlane is everything I could have hoped for. They have an ultra-wide waistband that prevents the top from digging into your skin or cutting you off at an awkward place, plus they're super soft and breathable. They might seem intimidating to wear, but were actually incredibly easy to style, making a cool-girl outfit very comfortable.

For a date-night look, I paired them with a knit bustier top and oversized blazer, plus slingback heels. During the day, I'd wear them with a menswear button-down shirt and loafers for a relaxed, but put-together look. They also can double as regular leggings by hiding the stirrup with high socks and sneakers for a more athleisure feel.” — Rebecca Iloulian, associate director, marketing and audience development

Quilted Jacket + Button-Down + Sneakers

Copelyn Bengel

“These are by far the most comfortable leggings in my closet. They have good compression with a high-waist, yet are incredibly supple with a second-skin feel. Styling them into my closet was a more daunting task than I anticipated as they are most commonly paired with heels and I don’t do heels from a comfort perspective. As an everyday sneaker-wearer, I decided to try styling them with my chunky trainers, a colorful quilted coat, and a couple statement accessories.” — Copelyn Bengel, associate fashion market editor