Budget-conscious shoppers know that the cusp of fall is the best time to score next-level deals. That’s because the 2022 Labor Day Weekend fashion sales are rolling out. Brands and retailers are offering you the opportunity to scoop up one (or a few) last-minute summer pieces, or the chance to get a head start on shopping for your autumn wardrobe. Thus far, the sales that have been announced are especially good.

For starters, the Hailey Bieber-beloved swimwear label Gonza is offering up-to 50%-off markdowns on select bikinis and beachwear styles — like the flirty Salto Angel maxi dress, which has been marked down from $275 to $138. Rent the Runway is participating in Labor Day sales, too, with slashed prices on both memberships and clothing rentals. (Its most popular subscription plan, which includes two four-item shipments, currently goes for $101 per month.) What’s more, plenty of splurge-worthy discounts from brands like LESET, Nana Jacqueline, and M.M.LaFleur will come into effect in the next few days. If you’re ready to treat yourself, or someone you love, to a little gift, continue ahead to see the Labor Day fashion deals worth shopping. Don’t forget to check back here often, too, as TZR will be updating this story with more sales as they pop up.

Gonza

Bieber’s favorite swimwear brand, which is also beloved by Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid, is offering up to 50%-off on select pieces starting now through Sept. 5. New styles will be added to the sale periodically, so make sure to check back often.

Rent the Runway

For those who plan on attending a wedding or any other celebratory event come fall, take note of Rent the Runway’s holiday deals. The sale is already underway and will continue through Labor Day, Sept. 5, offering 30%-off discounts on everything. (The price reduction will apply to three months of any membership and one-time rental orders valued at $50 or more.)

Simon Miller

Simon Miller’s Labor Day Weekend sale is already here, running from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6 with up-to 60%-off markdowns on select clothing and accessories.

DL1961

From Aug. 25 through Sept. 5, take up to 40%-off on select styles from DL1961 with code LABORDAY22.

Superga

For a limited time, Superga is giving its customers a 50%-off discount on everything (yes, you heard that right) when you shop from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5. Don’t forget to enter code HOT50 at checkout for an immediate price drop.

JADE Swim

The minimalist swimwear label is offering a major BOGO Labor Day deal on all sale items starting Aug. 29 through Sept. 6. Make sure to enter code LABORJADE at checkout to see the price drop STAT.

SAME Los Angeles

Ask any fashion veteran, and most will tell you that the end of summer is, ironically, the best time to go swimsuit shopping. SAME Los Angeles is giving its customers an up-to 75%-off discount on nearly everything on the site — except for the best-selling styles, which will get a 15% reduction in price — for Labor Day. To score a deal, mark your calendar and shop anytime between Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.

M.M.LaFleur

To freshen up your rotation of office-friendly looks ahead of fall, check out M.M.LaFleur’s Labor Day sale event. The brand is offering up-to 80%-off on select styles from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, no code needed.

Nana Jacqueline

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 5, you can shop Nana Jacqueline’s ethereal pieces with a 20%-off discount, which is applied automatically across all categories.

ASTR The Label

The affordable retailer is giving its customers a 30%-off discount on all sale styles, plus a selection of non-sale pieces, from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5. No need to enter a code, as all discounts will be applied automatically at checkout.

LESET

Good news: LESET’s cozy yet polished basics are going on sale for the long weekend. From Friday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 5, score a 20%-off discount on everything from the site, including the Jennifer Lawrence-approved white tee, below.

TAI

Take 15%-off on TAI’s affordable baubles, plus free shipping on orders valued at over $100, when you shop the site from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5 with code 15LD22. (The label’s fine jewelry line, as well as its already-discounted styles, are excluded from the sale.)