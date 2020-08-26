With enough time, trends — much like history — will repeat themselves. Some may fade to the background only to return five years later, while others might be so far beneath the surface that it’s a complete surprise when they become the next It trend of the moment. However, if there’s one area of fashion that seems to be the sartorial vault that keeps on giving, it’s ‘70s denim styles. Of course, it wasn’t just the different types of denim that came out of the decade, but how they were styled that's important to note (and emulate).
The decade of disco and rock’n’roll became one of free movement, leading to an uptick in iconic flowing silhouettes like bell bottoms and wide legs. That said, for every flared-leg option out there, one was also presented with a straight-leg style worth wearing, whether it was the focus of an outfit or not. Since their heyday, these two specific looks stepped out of the limelight as more fitted ones (hello, skinny jeans) took their place. But now, they’re back and thriving.
If you haven’t had the chance to get yourself acquainted with vintage-inspired jean silhouettes, styling them might be on the daunting side. Thankfully, there are plenty of photos from the ‘70s that could help you get started. Scroll down to check out some fashion-forward denim looks that would still hold up today.
