With enough time, trends — much like history — will repeat themselves. Some may fade to the background only to return five years later, while others might be so far beneath the surface that it’s a complete surprise when they become the next It trend of the moment. However, if there’s one area of fashion that seems to be the sartorial vault that keeps on giving, it’s ‘70s denim styles. Of course, it wasn’t just the different types of denim that came out of the decade, but how they were styled that's important to note (and emulate).

The decade of disco and rock’n’roll became one of free movement, leading to an uptick in iconic flowing silhouettes like bell bottoms and wide legs. That said, for every flared-leg option out there, one was also presented with a straight-leg style worth wearing, whether it was the focus of an outfit or not. Since their heyday, these two specific looks stepped out of the limelight as more fitted ones (hello, skinny jeans) took their place. But now, they’re back and thriving.

If you haven’t had the chance to get yourself acquainted with vintage-inspired jean silhouettes, styling them might be on the daunting side. Thankfully, there are plenty of photos from the ‘70s that could help you get started. Scroll down to check out some fashion-forward denim looks that would still hold up today.

Patchwork & Cropped Knitwear Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Lean into both the ‘70s aesthetic and the 2021 craftcore trend with a pair of patchwork jeans like the ones above, which were worn by a disco dancer circa 1974. Pair it with a cropped knit top for a cozy yet party-ready look.

Bootcut Jeans & Graphic Tee United Archives/Hulton Archive/Getty Images For a casual look that still channels ‘70s vibes, opt for an easy white graphic tee. The top pairs so well with deep blue bootcut jeans.

Menswear-Inspired Suspenders Paul Harris/Archive Photos/Getty Images If you’re a tomboy at heart, suspenders are a nostalgic item you should get asap. Throw on a crewneck, a pair of mixed-denim patchwork jeans, and you’re good to go! (You can also channel your quirky side by slipping into a pair of rollerskates, if you are so inclined.)

Cuffed Jeans & Fuzzy Topper Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While bootcut and flared jeans were definitely a favorite during the disco era, cuffed styles still have a place in ‘70s denim-adjacent fashion. Roll up your favorite straight-leg jeans and top them off with a fuzzy cardigan for a fall-appropriate retro look.

Flared Jeans & Tie-Front Top ullstein bild/ullstein bild/Getty Images Embrace the disco spirit of the ‘70s by pairing a trendy tie-front top with flared jeans. Opt for a pair that fits snug around the thighs, as that particular silhouette will add a sleek touch to the look.

Ripped Tank & Heels Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A ripped tank, paired with jeans, will keep you cool while heels dress up your look. Head to your nearest rooftop bar or dive spot to dance the night away. Joah Brown Notched Tank $58 See On Joah Brown 6397 495 Jean in Worn Grey $345 See On 6397

A Lace Camisole & Blue Jeans Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images For a more bohemian approach to styling your jeans, opt for a spaghetti strap camisole with lace trim. Frankies Bikinis Juliet tank top in Monarch $165 $82.50 See On Frankies Bikinis EDWIN Anderson Relaxed Jean in Aberdeen $228 See On EDWIN

Cardigan, Turtleneck, & Clogs Sophie Bassouls/Sygma/Getty Images When you want an ensemble that's on the cozier side, style a cardigan with your jeans. Then, finish your look with a pair of slip-on clogs like those spotted on Angela Davis. VICTOR GLEMAUD Ribbed Merino Wool Cardigan in Black $395 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Off-White Wide Leg Jeans $895 $492 See On Off-White

Jeans & A Cotton Tank INA/INA/Getty Images When in doubt, a classic white tank will go with your jeans, regardless of cut. Keep your ensemble on the minimal side with dainty jewelry and a low-key beauty look. WSLY The Rivington Weekend Tank in White $68 See On Bandier AGOLDE Blue Vintage High-Rise Flare Jeans $200 See On AGOLDE

Colorful Turtleneck Tony Evans/Timelapse Library Ltd./Hulton Archive/Getty Images If your jeans have specific details that put them on the statement-making side of styles, wear them with a simple piece on top like a turtleneck sweater. Filippa K Natalia Sweater in Khaki Green $210 See On Filippa K Gimaguas Marinella Trousers in Light Blue $143 $114.40 See On Lisa Says Gah

A Fitted Turtleneck Top & Jeans Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images One of Gloria Steinem's most iconic looks featured a pair of dark jeans, a fitted turtleneck tucked in, and a wide leather belt color-coordinated to her shirt. If you want to create a 2021 version of her outfit, style a fitted long-sleeve top or bodysuit with your flared jeans. Nanushka Larson Turtleneck Top in Illusion Check $225 See On Nanushka EB Denim Farrah Flared Jeans $295 See On EB Denim

Printed Blouse & Blazer Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Printed blouses were everywhere during the '70s, and they paired well with tailored bell bottom jeans. Recreate Jane Fonda's layered look with a similar blouse and a boxy blazer. Nili Lotan Cecily Ruffled Floral-Print Silk-Chiffon Blouse $695 See On Net-a-Porter M.M.LaFleur The Gaia Jacket in Sharkskin $365 See On M.M.LaFleur