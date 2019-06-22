Minimalism is in the eye of the beholder. For you, it may mean a capsule wardrobe just large enough to get you through the week. Or, your approach could be never to wear more than two patterns at once. Regardless of how you incorporate the pared-down lifestyle into your closet, you’ve probably realized one fact about it pretty early on: Finding minimalist bathing suit brands can be just a tad difficult.

Simply put, there’s an intrinsic maximalism to summer style that often encourages people, — and brands, too — to adopt a bolder approach to fashion. This seasonally prompted sartorial attitude often manifests within swimwear (see the loud tropical prints, charged-up neon colors, and unconventional materials trending right now), which makes shopping tricky for those who prefer a bathing suit with simple aesthetics.

Yes, most swim brands offer up one or two solid designs (at the very least) that fit the minimalist bill, but those can occasionally feel underwhelming and even a bit banal. To help any minimalists out there who are tired of settling for lackluster bikinis or one-pieces just because it’s all they could find, TZR rounded up 28 brands that offer exciting and fresh swimwear options. There’s a style for every budget, too, whether you’re in the market for a luxe designer piece or just want to pick up a swimsuit at the mall. If you prefer to shop from small, indie brands they’re included below as well. Ahead, the minimalist swim brands refined dressers love.

1 Cosabella Cosabella Vita Marina Curvy Shaping Bikini One Piece $215 See On Cosabella Italian luxury intimates and loungewear brand Cosabella recently unveiled its new extended size swimwear collection. The options are perfect for those who prioritize support while never sacrificing on style.

2 Dos Swim Dos Swim Noa Top $89 See On Dos Swim Dos Swim is run by two besties who first bonded over their love of fashion. With the range of colors, textures, and styles found within the brand’s swimwear selections, every suit feels like an inclusive invitation into the founders friendly and fashion-focused world.

3 Noize Noize Lowanna Bikini Bottom $70 $35 See On Noize These full-coverage, olive-colored bottoms from Noize are made with recycled plastic, giving them an ethical take on sleek summer fashion.

4 Maiyo Maiyo Lili Suit £125 See On Maiyo Are you intrigued by the idea of injecting a bit of maximalist flair into your swimwear while still keeping the designs relatively simple and uncomplicated? Maiyo’s crochet and lightly embellished pieces are the ones to shop.

5 Lokiki Lokiki Georgia Plunge Top $115 See On Lokiki One quick glance around at Lokiki’s modernist swim offerings, and you are guaranteed to fall in love with the refined and sustainable brand. Try its plunge top with an eye-catching, crisscrossing strappy design for a demure yet flirty option.

6 Frank And Oak Frank And Oak The Criss Cross Bikini Top $89.50 $69.99 See On Frank And Oak You’ll notice minimalism is a core theme for sustainable brand Frank And Oak. Its swimwear pieces — including the reversible, crisscrossing bikini top pictured above — are fabricated out of recycled materials made of post-industrial, pre-consumer waste.

7 Shani Shemer Shani Shemer Noir Black & White One Piece $280 See On Shani Shemer Shani Shemer is a swim brand that focuses on timeless and versatile pieces, meaning you can wear any of its one-pieces as makeshift bodysuits outside of a beach-related context.

8 Riot Swim Riot Swim Jax Top $89 See On Riot Swim If you haven’t heard of Riot Swim, you’ve definitely at least seen your fave fashion influencers modeling the swimwear brand’s trendy suits on Insta.

9 Rielli Rielli Sahara Two-Piece Suit $140 see on Rielli Although Rielli’s swim selection is small, it captures a laid-back vibe that presents as a cool girl-inspired take on minimalism. All pieces are handmade in Miami, Florida, too.

10 Basic Swim Basic Swim La Premiere Top $48 see on basic swim Unmistakably flirty and modern, there's a fresh-faced energy that runs through Jessie Andrew's brand Basic Swim. Plus, Basic Swim has nailed the art of a perfect triangle bikini top — there’s a between too much and too little coverage.

11 Andie Andie The Amalfi in Poppy $95 see on andie Andie's welcoming approach to minimalism makes it feel incredibly inclusive: The brand offers simple pieces in a range of solid colors, sizes, and styles.

12 Galamaar Galamaar Oh Margot! One-Piece $276 $110 see on galamaar You may've spotted Galamaar's sleek suits while shopping Madewell's site. Though no one could tell by looking at them, its sustainable swim fabric is made from fishing nets.

13 RENDL RENDL Swimsuit No.16 €165 see on rendl RENDL's swim collection offers up the poolside version of a capsule wardrobe: You can mix and match the aquatic basics to create almost endless looks.

14 Lululemon lululemon Waterside Swim Top $68 see on lululemon Make sure you check out Lululemon’s summer 2021 swimwear next time you visit either the IRL store or website. Between the ribbed fabric and basic colorways, it's a minimalist's dream.

15 Monday Swimwear Monday Swimwear Clovelly Top $76.80 $61.44 see on monday swimwear Monday Swimwear's lineup feels thoughtfully curated — down to each new colorway the brand adds into its mix.

16 Reformation Reformation Mandalay Bikini Bottoms in Camilla $68 see on reformation Similar to its dreamy apparel, Reformation balances out relatively louder patterns with classic and retro-inspired swimwear shapes.

17 Anemone Anemos Open-Back Swimsuit $250 See On Moda Operandi A favorite in the fashion world, Anemos' swoon-worthy swimsuits are quickly amassing a cult following amongst minimalist enthusiasts.

18 Chromat Chromat Navy Velvet Drew Bottom $78 see on chromat Spoiler alert: Not all of Chromat's offerings are minimalist. (Some pieces are quite the opposite.) However, when the futuristic brand does decide to pare-down its suits, take note: the results are worthy of a buy either way.

19 Same Same Celine Top Textured Mustard $120 see on same Founded by the fashion influencer Shea Marie, the Los Angeles swim brand Same offers a feminine (and Instagrammable) version of minimalism.

20 Araks Araks Melika One Piece Black $335 see on araks You may be tempted to style Arak's bathing suits in your day-to-day life, even when there's no pool, beach, or body of water around. (And really, after seeing this black one-piece suit, no one could stop you.)

21 Mara Hoffman Mara Hoffman Extended Raina Bikini Top $160 see on mara hoffman Brown is a major color trend for summer 2021’s swimwear styles and this chocolate-hued top from Mara Hoffman makes a case for why you should continue to rock the natural shade even as summer draws to a close.

22 Nu Swim Nu Swim Low Low Bottom $83 see on nu swim You know that cool, utilitarian style of minimalist decor? Nu Swim is, well, the swim version of that aesthetic.

23 Skin Skin The Naomi Mallot $265 $66.25 see on skin Shop Skin's bathing suits if you want a timeless piece you can keep for years and wear day after day, and summer after summer.

24 Jade Swim Jade Swim All In One Piece $198 see on jade swim Jade Swim nails easy-to-miss details that help its pieces sing, like this one-piece’s tiny bungee-cord straps.

25 Suro Suro Twister Bikini Top €48 see on suro Spanish swimwear brand Suro's intriguing pieces resemble modern art you might find in a forward-thinking museum. They are also sustainably made from recycled fabrics.

26 Pale Swimwear Pale Swimwear Mila Granate €133 see on pale swimwear This indie, Barcelona-based swim brand is one to watch if you’re fond of timeless designs with modernized touches. Pale swimwear delicately walks the line between vintage inspiration and coastal bohemianism.

27 Sidway Sidway Anderson One Piece - Dotty $145 $60 see on sidway What can't Sidway do? By enlarging and spacing out a typically busy design, the Insta-famous swim brand successfully gives this polka-dot piece a simple look that somehow still feels minimalist.