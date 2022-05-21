The urge to spruce up your swimsuit collection for the season is starting to subtly creep in — hey, even your favorite celebrities are feeling it. However, for curvy influencer Ali Cutler, finding summer swimwear that’s both aesthetically pleasing and functional hasn’t been easy. “It’s been a process of trial and effort,” she tells TZR. It can be a serious challenge for curvier women like Cutler to find plus-size swimsuits that are on-trend without compromising on support. “I’m constantly scouring for swimwear that has built in support and isn’t going to let my boobs flail all over the place,” she shares.

In response to shopper queries like this, many brands have taken on the role of creating bikinis and one-pieces that focus on size inclusivity and body positivity. Take celeb-beloved swimwear line Monday Swimwear, for example. Devin Brugman and Natasha Oakley launched the brand in 2014 after struggling to find flattering and supportive swim styles for their larger cup sizes.

“We don’t want women to experience this struggle, so we put in a lot of effort to ensure that each design, in all sizes, offers the same aesthetically pleasing details, flattering cuts, and added support in all the right places,” Brugman tells TZR. (In order to make finding swimwear easier for women, they introduced the “V range,” which offers supportive and fashion-forward swim pieces that work for cup sizes AAA to G.)

As of today, there isn’t a universal, sizing swim chart that all brands follow. But because of this, each label has a unique opportunity to start from scratch and create their own rubric of measurements, based off of what their customers are truly looking for. “We listen to customer feedback to ensure that a range of body types love our fit,” Kristina Guilmain, design director at Swimsuits for All explains. Swimsuits for All uses numerical-based sizing (versus your “extra small” or “extra large” fits). “We’ve extended many of our styles up to size 34, as per customer requests, and select styles go up to size 44,” Guilmain says.

The demand for size-inclusive swimsuits continues to skyrocket (as well as in other categories like lingerie) because simply put, “customers want to see body types similar to theirs when shopping [and be able to wear pieces that suit their body shapes],” says Mirror Palais’ founder Marcelo Gaia. Ahead, check out swimsuit picks from several brands that will cater to your curves (and, get your pool floats ready).

GANNI

Cult-followed fashion brand GANNI is beloved for its maximalist designs, bold colors, and quirky styles that add an extra pop of color to any closet. The same goes for the brand’s swimwear offerings, available in sizes 0 to 22, which feature neon-colored one-pieces, ruffle trims, and animal-inspired prints.

Monday Swimwear

Beloved by celebs like Ashley Graham and Addison Rae, Monday Swimwear ensures size inclusivity with its innovative “V range,” an extended sizing model that works for “voluptuous” women. The brand currently caters to sizes US 0 to US 16 and fits up to a G cup.

Mirror Palais

Gaia founded his NYC-based swimwear and clothing brand with the mission of empowering women and giving all bodies, regardless of size, garments that make them feel confident. The Brazilian-inspired swimwear from his collection is available to pre-order in sizes XXS to 2XL.

Dos Swim

Dos Swim offers bright and bold printed bikinis and one-pieces while tapping the likes of curve model Paloma Elsesser to design, and inspire, its seasonal drops. The label’s recent collection, El Paradiso, is filled with stars, stripes, and sultry styles in sizes XS to 3XL — ensuring that those with cup sizes up to H feel cute and supported all summer long.

Nomads

Founder Taylor Long created Nomads out of necessity when she began her career as a plus-size model and noticed that there weren’t stylish swim options for bodies of all sizes. Now Nomads is a resource for on-trend silhouettes that fit women from sizes XS to 5X (the equivalent to dress sizes 00 to 32).

Summersalt

In order to make sure your brand’s swimwear actually fits on a variety of different body shapes and sizes, you have to test them on people, which is precisely what Summersalt does. “We use 1.5 million measurements from 10,000 ‘real’ women to design collections that are made to fit women’s bodies,” Lori Coulter, founder, CEO & president of Summersalt, explains. Because of their extensive fitting process, the brand is able to offer swimwear in sizes 2 to 24.

CHROMAT

In 2010, Becca McCharen-Tran created CHROMAT to be a size-inclusive label. Since then, it has become a fan-favorite of models like Hunter McGrady and offers swimsuits in sizes XS to 4X.

Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits for All focuses on plus-size, trendy designs by collaborating with models and influencers to design their collections. The bikinis and one-pieces come in sizes 4 to 44.

ELOQUII

Although ELOQUII offers dresses, tops, bottoms, and accessories — don’t sleep on its swimwear selections. The label offers a variety of styles from one-pieces to tankinis for sizes 14 to 28.

Good American

Good American launched swimwear back in 2020 with a wide array of low-cut, one-pieces and high-waisted bikini bottoms that range in sizing from 0 to 8 (the equivalent to a 5XL).

Knix

Knix is most well-known for its period-proof undergarments, but it’s also worth taking a peek at its swimsuit offerings. The brand offers a “+” sizing chart, which allows for more women to find their sizes based on their bust measurements in inches rather than solely by cup sizes. The brand’s swim offerings currently range from XS to XXXL++.