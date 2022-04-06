It’s official: Emily Ratajkowski is Superga’s newly appointed global ambassador and creative collaborator. The A-lister officially joined her fellow model and street style star, Hailey Bieber, in becoming the face of the Italian footwear brand. The inaugural upshot of the Emily Ratajkowski x Superga collaboration is a capsule collection for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

“The beauty of the Superga sneaker is that it goes with everything I own,” Ratajkowski said in a press statement. “I wear whatever I want and right now, that is athleisure, cute dresses, and casual wear. Especially being a new mom, I need to be comfortable!”

The trendsetter has been a fan of the brand for quite some time now, so this alliance felt like a natural progression for the relationship between the two. Ratajkowski was first spotted wearing the brand’s off-white low-tops in November 2020, while running errands around Los Angeles. Since then, she has worn the versatile Superga shoes over a dozen more times. (The model has a particular penchant for the 2750 style, which she says is her all-time favorite.)

For this collaborative capsule, Ratajkowski took her favorite 2750 and 2636 Alpina sneakers and tweaked them to feature off-white bindings and rounded laces. Dubbed 2750 Emrata and 2636 Alpina Emrata, the reworked pieces will come with an exclusive collaboration patch on the inside and a branded cotton bag. For ideas on how to style Ratajkowski’s favorite sneakers for easy yet elevated day-to-night looks, direct your attention to her Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, below.

The chunky dad sneakers, as well as the Ratajkowski-designed styles, are currently slated for release on April 22 and May 16, 2022, respectively. While you wait for them to officially drop, you can peruse and shop several of Superga’s other classic styles ahead.

