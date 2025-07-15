Somehow, summer is in full swing. Now that we’re halfway through July (again ... how?), perhaps you’re preparing for one last vacation, music festival, or other fun warm-weather occasion. With fall rapidly approaching, here’s a question for you: Have you had a chance to play around with summer’s buzzy looks yet? If not, the season’s color trends are a great place to start. No need to go on a shopping spree — you probably have many of these cheery shades in your closet.

According to namesake designer Tanya Taylor, summer 2025 is all about expressive color. “There’s still a place for soft, sun-faded tones, like butter yellow, but we’re seeing a strong return to saturated, joyful shades that make a statement,” the expert, who has always leaned into bold hues, tells TZR. “This season is giving people permission to wear pieces that feel as dynamic as they do,” she adds. Meanwhile, Esfan Eghtessadi and Inge Onsea, the founders of Essentiel Antwerp, say shoppers are mixing soft, light shades (such as butter yellow) with more saturated colors to create looks that are playful and pack a punch. “And when in doubt, ton-sur-ton, with, for example, different shades of green, is the move for an effortless monochrome vibe that always looks put together,” they note, mentioning the French term for tone on tone.

Ahead, discover five summer 2025 color trends you’ll see everywhere over the next two months — well, if you haven’t already, that is.

Tomato Red

Tomato girl summer round two? Taylor seems to think that’s the case, as she highlights the striking color as a top trend this season. She describes the vibrant shade as graphic, energetic, and seasonless. “We love using it in prints or as a bold pop against softer hues,” Taylor says. Sprinkle a hint of the hue into your looks by way of an accessory, or dive headfirst into the trend with something like a tomato red dress.

Butter Yellow

If you thought the butter yellow craze had calmed down, think again. Seyma Borgato, the founder of resortwear brand Selia Richwood, confirms the trend is very much alive and well in the fashion scene this summer. “It’s warm and brings happiness without being flashy,” Borgato explains about the beloved shade, which nearly every designer has tapped into over the past year or so.

Powder Pink

Another soft shade having a moment this summer? Powder pink. The color made a splash on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, spotted on the catwalk at shows like Khaite, Alaïa, and Loewe. And the trend doesn’t appear to be losing steam. Light pink is a great transitional hue, notes Sophia Demirtas, the founder of Fanm Mon, as it can easily be worn in the fall with dark neutral shades like chocolate brown and black. “This tone will consistently offer options with any color scheme one chooses to explore,” she tells TZR about powder pink’s versatility.

French Blue

Should these aforementioned hues be too bright for your taste, look to the season’s French blue color trend. “This shade keeps showing up — it’s rich, modern, and universally flattering,” says Taylor. “It works beautifully in head-to-toe looks or mixed into a painterly floral.” If you’ve already started shopping for fall, keep in mind that this color is suitable for the chilly season, too.

Citrus Green

It’s lime time. If you love standing out in the crowd, your wardrobe needs some citrusy green in it. “Somewhere between lime and chartreuse, this color feels fresh and slightly unexpected,” explains Taylor. “It adds a punchy contrast to more neutral palettes and looks especially cool in textured fabrics or abstract prints.” Much like tomato red, you can go as light or heavy on the in-your-face shade as you please — it’s all about your comfort level.