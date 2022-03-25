Spring always ushers in a fresher air for fashion as top-of-the-season arrivals celebrate lighter layers, joyous prints, and new colors to reinvigorate moods and outfits. This year, 2022’s fringe trend is at the forefront of cheerful new drifts to find yourself caught up in — and no, it’s not the Western trimmings you likely imagine. Instead, think of swaying strips of fabric detailing dresses, tops, skirts, and more, all with a decided thrill that hints at retro influences while still feeling entirely modern.

“Fashion has undoubtedly been leaning in a fun, expressive direction with maximalism and color — fanciful fringe is just a natural extension of that,” says Taylor Tomasi Hill, creative and fashion director for AI shopping platform, THE YES. “Today’s versions have evolved from vintage Western and ’70s groove with many different lengths and moods,” she continues, including Proenza Schouler’s dynamic red and yellow versions that vibrantly debuted at New York Fashion Week with a Hudson River sunset backdrop. “From the handcrafted, indie quality of multicolored fringe at Chloé to the preppy-mod short fringed trim at Bottega Veneta, there’s a lot of personality range in this trend.”

Designer Jonathan Simkhai, who sent many a spirited fringe skirt, vest, and dress down his Spring/Summer 2022 runway, says joyfully swingy designs are urging their relevance as a reaction to the harshness of these past couple of years. “Fringe is fun, it’s playful, it offers a distraction from the struggles of recent times, and it showcases personal style,” he tells TZR of the trend’s refreshed look. “There’s a flirtiness to fringe, and as an attempt to introduce a note of ease and levity, fringe is a key passementerie.”

(+) Jonathan Simkhai. Shannon Finney/Getty Images (+) Chloé. Estrop/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Full swing hemlines in brilliant colors are undoubtedly among spring’s most dynamic interpretations and a guaranteed fashion-crowd favorite for wholeheartedly embracing this season’s fringe trend. However, subdued takes include tasseled and frayed trims and muted but equally flourished tones.

“Opting for a neutral is an easy trick when you’re tiptoeing into a trend that might be a little bolder for you,” Tomasi Hill says of subtler fringe pieces, like Simkhai’s city-to-beach designs and Huishan Zhang’s polished-for-work tailored separates. Adding, “It looks chic, and you can’t go wrong.” Additionally, while many spring fringe pieces lean more traditionally bohemian, capturing an on-holiday vibe, whether you are or not, you can pair with sleeker separates for an unexpectedly cool yet jaunty result.

Similarly, on the toned-down front, Simkhai says, “I think we will see a lot of blazers with fringe additions, blurring the lines between soft and hard.” However, the designer is all for the theatrics of a head-to-toe look, highlighting fringed dresses and skirts as key investment pieces for the season. “The movement created is a style moment for anyone wearing them,” he tells TZR. Ahead, discover five fresh ways to wear spring’s 2022 fringe trend, with more insights from Simkhai and Tomasi Hill and an edit to shop.

Major Movement

(+) Proenza Schouler. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Jonathan Simkhai. Shannon Finney/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Make your boldest spring statement in a full set of fringe, ultra-swishy dresses, or tops in bright colors and neutral hues. “I love when I see someone style fringe from top to bottom,” Simkhai tells TZR. “It offers an ease to dressing. These sets also tend to illuminate personal style and a characteristic point of view.”

Artful Flounce

Chloé. Estrop/Getty Images

Whether you’re all about spring’s biggest color trends or appreciate a handcrafted dose of saturation here and there, vibrantly tinged fringe is an even more playful way to wear the trend for work and play — the look can do both.

“A more dramatic fringe, whether it’s a fitted cami-dress from JW Anderson or a floor-length dress from Cult Gaia, is perfect for dressing up at night,” says Tomasi Hill. “Statement gold jewelry and a luminous bronzer say, ‘Oh me? I’m still glowing from vacation.’”

Beach Bound

(+) PatBO. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images (+) Jonathan Simkhai . Shannon Finney/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Whether you’ve already booked that warm-weather getaway or enjoy channeling the mindset at home, crocheted fringe, frayed trims, and swingy raffia and string capture summer’s carefree charisma.

“When it comes to styling, let the type of fringe help guide the way. Something wavy and loose or a macrame knit is perfect for the beach on vacation,” suggests Tomasi Hill. “Simon Miller’s beaded Waata dress is a favorite of mine in that category. Wear it with a chunky sandal and nothing else.”

Tasseled Trim

Proenza Schouler. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

For a subtler take on 2022 fringe, tasseled trims on tops, extended frayed edges, and shorter strips of fabric feel easier to embrace, particularly paired with simpler pieces like slouchy trousers or loose jeans. “Separates, like a cropped cardigan or mini skirt from JoosTricot, are easy to style for weekends, days off, and errands,” says Tomasi Hill. “Just pair back to your favorite tee or vintage denim and sneakers.”

Swingy Accessories

(+) Gabriela Hearst. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Petit Kouraj INFO 1/2

The fringe treatment doesn’t stop at clothes — accessories are another fun way to get in some movement. “There are plenty of handbags — high, low, and in-between — with great fringe details,” says Tomasi Hill. “Bottega Veneta, Alexander Wang, and Marc Cross, just to name a few.” Like clothing, trims vary from dramatically lengthy to succinctly eyecatching — of course, the brighter or floatier the piece, the more emboldened you’ll feel.