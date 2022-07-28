Summer’s Nearing Its End, But The Best Decor Sales Are Just Beginning

By this point in the season, nearly every home savings event has passed us by. The Memorial Day and Fourth of July sales have come and gone, and with them, the major deals they have to offer. But if you didn’t quite score what you were looking for yet, don’t sweat it. Because the end-of-summer decor sales are still offering plenty of discounts — and at this point, they’re starting to get really good.

In fact, it’s one of the best times of the year to shop. By now, brands have not only marked down tons of their seasonal (and even regular) inventory, but slashed prices even further. That means many items are as low as they’re going to get — and with plenty of summer still left, you have ample time to take advantage.

So, expect to find unbeatable prices on tons of home goods and brands right now. Both high-end stores like Neiman Marcus and budget names like Zara Home are offering shoppers huge discounts on a nearly countless number of products ranging from accessories to furniture. Seriously: You can find pretty much anything you’re looking for on serious sale at the moment, so there’s no time to waste. Ahead, all the best savings events to start shopping immediately.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Outer

Outer is hosting “Outer Week” this summer, a once-a-year sales event you definitely shouldn’t miss. From July 28 through Aug. 3, get 30 percent off sitewide (excluding the dining collection), with the discount code automatically applied at checkout.

Macy’s

The Macy’s Big Home Sale is here, running from July 27 through Aug. 14 with major discounts across a selection of items and categories.

MacKenzie-Childs

MacKenzie-Childs’ Virtual Barn Sale started July 27 and runs through July 31. The event includes thousands of items for up to 70 percent off.

OKA

OKA’s Dining Event is happening now until Aug. 1, and features up to 40 percent off dining furniture.

SSENSE

SSENSE currently has markdowns on tons of home items in its sale section, including Flamingo Estate candles, Off-White pillows, and more.

Hidden Gem

Right now, Hidden Gem is offering shoppers up to 60 percent off select items for a limited time.

Serena & Lily

Serena & Lily’s summer sale is happening now, with up to 60 percent off hundreds of select pieces.

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus’ summer sale is on, and includes more than 1,000 home decor pieces up to 75 percent off.

Terrain

For a limited time, Terrain is giving customers an extra 30 percent off already reduced items with the code HEATWAVE. Just note that exclusions apply.

Zara Home

Zara Home’s seasonal sale is still thriving, with major deals in its sale section on nearly every category.

Lovesac

Lovesac is hosting a flash sale from July 25 through Aug. 14, with all Sacs 25 percent off.