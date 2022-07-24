Celebrities always keep their finger on the pulse of the major fashion trends. Even those who have their go-to forever pieces normally try out — or fully embrace — the of-the-moment pieces. Avid street style watchers might have noticed that lately, stars seem to favor the “invisible” shoe trend. The look gained popularity in 2016, when Kimye (i.e. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) leaned into the transparent footwear look and since then, celebrities wear their PVC heels to everything, from red carpet premieres to their vacations in Europe. And, this is the one style you’ll want to have in your shoe rotation this year and beyond.

According to fashion designers at brands like Stuart Weitzman, Malone Souliers, and Jessica Rich, a PVC shoe is the new nude pump. “I think that now, all shoe brands are making sure to include PVC in their collections because it goes with everything in your closet,” Jessica Rich, the owner and designer at her eponymous footwear label, tells TZR. “For celebrities, the shoes can be dressed up or down. Also, PVC shoes remain elevated, which is why I think so many celebrities tend to favor it over other materials.”

It’s worth noting why these “invisible” shoes have became popular again and what you can expect trends wise in this area over the next few months. Veteran street style-watchers will remember that back in the Kimye era, the PVC shoe trend centered around fully translucent straps and neutral shades — think Yeezy’s clear heels. Conversely, the 2022 vinyl shoe trend includes more colorful iterations. For evidence, look to Kylie Jenner’s transparent orange sandals, which matched the shade of her outfit perfectly while still maintaining the barely-there “naked” look.

“It is going to be maximalist styles, with more dramatic and daring silhouettes, plus stones and other embellishments,” says Malone Souliers’ Founder and Creative Director Mary Alice Malone. Stuart Weitzman’s Global Head of Design Edmundo Castillo agrees: “We’re going to see more finishes on plastic — not just clear but also shades of colors like blue, purple, touches of silver, iridescent finishes ... It’s starting to take a whole new direction, and you can still wear a red shoe that is ‘nude.’”

The celebrity outfits, ahead, reflect the sartorial versatility of the PVC heel. If you love how someone styled their shoes, recreate their look by shopping similar pieces.

Kendall Jenner

Back in June 2022, Jenner attended the viewing of The Kardashians on Hulu and wore an outfit that felt corporate and cocktail hour-ready all at once. The model arrived to the event in a vintage skirt suit from Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2007 Couture collection and teamed it with a very contemporary shoe — a pair of invisible sandals from Yeezy Season 6 — for contrast. Jenner’s exact sandals hit the market in 2018 and promptly sold out. Luckily, Schutz offers a similar shoe that’s available to shop ASAP. Copy her entire look with the items, below.

Megan Thee Stallion

Stallion teamed her red PVC mules with a bright red risqué ensemble when she attended the BeautyCon event in 2019. The rapper stepped onto the pink carpet in a scarlet red blazer, which she styled as a dress with a waist-cinching Chanel belt. Then, the singer layered an equally vibrant, lace-adorned bra underneath and ditched the pants for a pair of Fendi tights, covered with a FF logo all over. While Stallion’s exact items are no longer available for purchase, you can still recreate her OOTD with nearly identical pieces, ahead.

Selena Gomez

Staying true to her glamorous yet effortless style, Gomez donned an “invisible” shoe covered in crystals to the Saturday Night Live after-party in May 2022. Her choice of footwear was a pair of bedazzled PVC mules from Paris Texas. She teamed the princess shoes with a black, strapless gown from GAUGE81 to complete the nighttime look.

Jennifer Lopez

In May 2022, Lopez stepped out to grab lunch with her mother, Guadalupe, and then-fiancé Ben Affleck at Soho House in Malibu. Her daytime look consisted of a navy Horsebit mini dress from Gucci and a pair of PVC platform shoes. The singer’s tan, open-toe style came from Andrea Wazen. For those who want to try out her casual chic lunch-date look, snag a similar platform style from the same brand, below.

Kylie Jenner

According to Jenner, PVC heels are the perfect shoe to wear for date night. Just a few weeks ago, in early July 2022, the beauty mogul and Travis Scott made a rare public appearance as they made their way toward Catch Steak LA. Jenner styled her barely-there, orange-tinted PVC heels from Alexandre Vauthier with a two-piece set from Rick Owens in a matching orange hue. Copy her monochromatic ensemble with similar pieces, ahead.