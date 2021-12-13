Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, & Bella Hadid Get Their Trendy Bikinis From This Brand

You’ll recall summer 2021 carried a distinctly maximalist theme. There was an uptick in people wearing kitschy, retro-inspired prints, rocking dopamine-boosting colors, accessorizing with over-the-top swimsuit jewelry. You’ll remember the trend manifested with cool girls wearing chain belts with their bikinis and piling on the summer camp-inspired beaded necklaces. And now — even when on the precipice of winter — this beach dressing trend continues to flourish. While on vacation in the Maldives, Hailey Bieber paired her purple Gonza bikini with an arsenal of said buzzy accouterments.

Over the weekend, Bieber shared an Instagram photo dump of her recent tropical stay with the caption, “❤️🌴.” You’ll find the model, toes in the sand with a beaming grin on her face, while wearing her artfully styled beach ensemble. Bieber’s look consisted of Gonza’s eggplant-hued Triangle Top and Side Strap Bottom, a multicolored Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini cover-up, and a swirling checkerboard crochet bucket hat by Emily Levin. Undeniably a result of quarantine’s craftcore phenomenon: handmade, knit hats were a popular oceanside accessory during summer ‘21. And clearly, as Bieber evidenced, fashion girls are still reaching for them. The model’s oceanfront ensemble also featured a nod to the perennial trend of childlike beaded necklaces. She wore Frasier Sterling’s Custom Lucky You Choker and Eliou’s Tired pearl piece around her neck.

Gonza is swiftly becoming a go-to for celebrities who are on the hunt for swimwear. Kourtney Kardashian is a fellow member of the Gonza fan club and wore the brand’s painterly Caracas swimsuit when vacationing in Mexico this past August. Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, too, frequent the Latina-owned brand as they both own Gonza’s Caribe string bikinis.

You’ll find Bieber’s exact purple Gonza suit and Kourtney’s printed set to shop, below. If you have a beach getaway of your own coming up, either of their bikinis makes for the ideal vacation suit. Or conversely, if you don’t have any travel plans and are waiting with bated breath for the summer heat, stock up on the swimsuits now before they sell out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.