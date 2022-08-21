When you need a pair of shoes that will keep your feet cool, the humble flip-flops are a prime choice. Although the simple footwear is typically reserved for beach and poolside activities, certain celebrities prove the style has the staying power to be part of your daily wardrobe. There’s one brand of flip-flops that celebrities love in particular, and wear the most: TKEES. Celebrities are drawn to the label’s minimalist sandals for their unfussy appearance and stars like Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford, and Vanessa Hudgens already own several pairs.

The brand first launched in 2009 and after the first round of production, the flip-flops were gifted to TKEES’ Co-Founder and Creative Director Carly Burnett’s friends, family, and most importantly to trend-savvy A-listers like Ashley Olsen and Jennifer Aniston. (It’s safe to assume that both got first dibs on the sandals, as they wore TKEES before the brand’s official launch in 2004 and 2008, respectively.)

“Once celebrities tried their first pair, we received requests for more and more,” Burnett tells TZR. “Celebrity or not though, I think we all want something that is laid-back and elegant — and [our flip-flops] are a no-fuss option that’s easy to slide into and complements all outfits.”

There are a few aspects that make TKEES flip-flops stand out from the rest. For starters, the slim silhouettes come in a variety of neutral shades, which makes them feel a lot more elevated than your average pair of brightly colored plastic shoes. “We focus on elegance in a product category that isn’t always known for that,” Burnett shares. “Flip-flops can [sell for] $2 at big box stores or $900 at luxury brands, while we offer an elevated product at a very accessible price.” (The majority of TKEES’ options are $55.)

Although the shoes retail at an accessible price point, the brand does not skip out on comfort or quality. In contrast to the majority of flip-flops on the market, TKEES styles have a thong strap so light that it doesn’t cut in between your toes, even upon first wear. What’s more, they’re made from a buttery, ultra soft leather material and feature a cushioned, memory foam-like insole for additional comfort. “If you regularly wear flip-flops, you’ll never notice these on your feet,” Burnett explains. “The more you wear them, the more they mold to your feet, and you can wear them [from] day to night with no cuts or discomfort!”

Although the majority of A-listers seem to favor the Nudes style over others, the Lily flip-flop has been a consistent best-seller for TKEES from the very beginning. (The two styles have an identical design, but the Lily is made from vegan leather instead of cowhide.) However, all flip-flop styles offered by TKEES have the same two qualities in common: an accessible price point and a variety of different colorways. This often sways customers toward adding more than one pair to their checkout cart. “It’s not uncommon for people to send me pictures of their collections,” Burnett says.

Ahead, take a look at how your favorite celebrities style the humble shoe. Then, shop their exact TKEES flip-flop sandals, plus similar pieces to channel their full outfits.

Jennifer Lopez

TKEES flip-flops proved to be a trusty staple in Lopez’s honeymoon wardrobe. On one occasion, while taking a stroll in Paris with Ben Affleck, the star teamed her $55 sandals with a floral dress from Oscar de la Renta, which retails at just under $3,000. Then, she completed the high-low look with an Hermès Birkin bag in red crocodile leather and added a pair of mirrored Fendi sunnies for a futuristic touch.

Cindy Crawford

The supermodel and fashion icon is a fan of TKEES, too. Recently, in June 2022, she incorporated the no-frills shoes into an ultra laid-back look that she wore while strolling around Malibu. (Crawford lives in the neighborhood with her husband Rande Gerber.) For the casual afternoon outing, the star teamed her nude flip-flops with a pair of blue slim-fit jeans, a navy blouse, and a brown belt from Gucci.

Camila Cabello

In May 2021, the Cuban-American singer sported a pair of beige TKEES flip-flops while shopping around Los Angeles with a friend. Her particular Nudes style featured an added shimmer effect, which added an eye-catching quality to an otherwise inconspicuous shoe. The rest of Cabello’s outfit fell on the affordable side, too: she wore a white tiered maxi dress from Zara and a pair of Privé Revaux The Hepburn sunglasses ($40). To balance out the look, she paired her affordable accouterments with a black backpack from Chanel.

Kaia Gerber

Just like her mother, Gerber is fond of TKEES’ barely-there flip-flops. In particular, the black Liners style appears to be her go-to casual shoe. In June 2020, for instance, she wore the unfussy staple to grab lunch with a friend at her family’s restaurant, Café Habana. The model kept the rest of her outfit fairly simple and wore a white tank top and a pair of slightly flared high-waisted jeans, both from RE/DONE. Lastly, she added a navy cardigan from Brandy Melville on top to complete the look.

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens’ penchant for TKEES flip-flops goes as far back as 2009 (she was one of the first A-listers to champion the brand.) Over a decade later, the utilitarian shoe is still a staple in the actor’s footwear rotation. For evidence, look to Hudgens’ recent Instagram post from May 2022, where she wore a pair of dark brown flip-flops from TKEES. On that occasion, she teamed them with a sheer, apricot-hued maxi dress from Cult Gaia and a multicolored bikini underneath. For accessories, Hudgens picked out a black nylon headband and a pair of slinky Matrix-inspired shades, both from Prada, plus a medley of gold baubles.