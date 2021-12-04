I’ve never been one to compromise comfort for style. Meaning, as cute as it might be, I refuse to wear anything itchy, or that’s too tight around my waist. And when it comes to footwear, I’ve completely given up on the hope of ever wearing heels (read: I’m usually in pain after 10 minutes). Therefore, I’m constantly on the hunt for the coolest new flat and sneakers trends to hit the scene. The latest up-and-coming style to catch my eye? Furry slide-on shoes. Keep reading to see what iterations are on my winter footwear wishlist this season.

The fuzzy footwear trend first gained my attention when the style was all over the runways for Fall/Winter 2021. For starters, Coach revealed its Shearling Clog (which, if you can believe it, is only $175). Then there was Altuzarra, which showcased a very fluffy slide-on iteration. And I can’t forget about Proenza Schouler’s ultra-furry slipper-looking shoe (styled so perfectly with leather pants and a duster jacket, of course).

Now, a quick scroll through any major retailer will confirm the popularity of the rising trend. And it turns out, it’s not just luxury designers giving the beloved footwear the stamp of approval. In fact, contemporary brands — including Staud, Simon Miller, and AEYDE — are also making a case for fuzzy slides. Though you’ve likely already noticed an uptick in shearling slippers on the market, these newer iterations aren’t just meant to be worn indoors. Between the leather and rubber soles, you can now bring the comfort of your soft house shoes anywhere.

From slide-on loafers to mules, ahead, discover the 10 fuzzy shoes that are currently sitting in my cart (and will probably be in yours soon, too).

Staud Astro Mule

At the top of my list is Staud’s Astro Mule. I can’t exactly pinpoint what has me so over the moon about these shoes, but perhaps it's the cool mule silhouette, or maybe the dreamy sherpa material. Regardless, if there’s one shoe I’m treating myself to this season, it’ll definitely be this style. Oh, and it gets even better — there’s a matching sherpa sweatsuit available to complete the look.

Simon Miller Bubble Clog

Simon Miller is one of my favorite labels on the market, especially when it comes to its assortment of shoes. Therefore, I’m all over the Los Angeles-based brand’s bubble clog. This faux-shearling iteration is perfect for transitioning from the house to meeting up with friends. Since green has been my go-to color as of late, the kiwi hue is my top pick.

Brandblack Vida Clog

I can already picture myself wearing Brandblack’s Vida Clog with a fun colorful striped sock while walking my dog around the neighborhood. Crafted with faux shearling, this simple style is ideal for more low-key occasions on my winter calendar.

Amina Muaddi Giuly Shearling Slippers

In my eyes, cult-favorite shoe label Amina Muaddi can do no wrong. And while the brand’s Giuly Shearling Slippers are much more laidback than its signature heels — they’re still so chic. Made with incredibly soft shearling, I know I’d never want to take these babies off. Styling-wise, I’d wear them outdoors in the winter with a bright puffer jacket and slouchy jeans.

Brunello Cucinelli Monili-Trim Shearling Backless Loafers

Thanks to an unexpected pointy toe, Brunello Cucinelli’s Monili-Trim Shearling Backless Loafers are a polished spin on the emerging furry shoe craze. Not to mention, they’re detailed with the label’s luxe signature Monili chain on the front. I think I just found my new go-to winter loafer.

Brother Vellies Josh Shoe in Whiskey Shearling

If full-on fuzzy shoes are a bit much for your taste, there are always styles with just interior shearling to turn to — for instance, Brother Vellies’ Josh Shoe in Whiskey Shearling. Thanks to the shiny gold detail on the buckle, these slip-on shoes feel appropriate for an office environment.

Deiji Studios Open-Toe Shearling Slides

An open-toe might not be the best silhouette during the cold months, but I could definitely get away with wearing these Shearling Slides from Deiji Studios with a thick sock on days where there’s no snow on the ground. From the maroon hue to the trendy square-toe, there’s a lot to love about these slides.

Coach Shearling Clog

As mentioned before, Coach’s Shearling Clog is a great option for those not ready to splurge on the emerging footwear trend. Plus, the silhouette comes in three dreamy hues — baby blue, pale pink, and cream. I’m a sucker for pastel blue, so I’d choose that shade over the rest. For a fun color pairing, I’d wear these with a mustard yellow sock (like the photo above).

AEYDE Kelly Slippers

Since my slipper collection could definitely use some new members, I’m adding this simple style from AEYDE to my wishlist. My only hesitation about these is the (very likely) chance of getting them dirty. Therefore, I would only allow myself to wear the slippers indoors.

Rag & Bone Eira Sandal

Last but certainly not least — Rag & Bone’s Eira Sandal, a cozy faux fur option I’d style year-round. In the spring and summer, I’d wear them alone, coupled with shorts for around the house, and once the temperatures drop, a toasty sock would allow me to sport them outdoors.