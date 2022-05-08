Shopping for bridesmaid dresses is one of many fun and exciting parts of wedding planning, but it can also be somewhat overwhelming. After all, there are so many different styles to choose from, and finding one dress that pleases everyone in the group is something of a tall order. Luckily, there are quite a few labels with chic and appropriate formal wear that live on the web, where you can buy bridesmaid dresses that rival Marchesa and Reformation but are far less ubiquitous or expected. All it really takes is an inclination to widen your search beyond the most traditional vendors.

While brick-and-mortar stores certainly have their perks, there are some major advantages to browsing styles online, where you can get a bird’s-eye view of styles from bridal-focused and other ready-to-wear designers to find the most appropriate aesthetic. Buying bridal party dresses online means you, and the group, can shop whenever is most convenient for each individual. If you’re pinched for time or can’t decide between two styles or sizes, most sites offer lightning-fast shipping and free returns. And, if you have any questions, some retailers even offer virtual stylists who can help you through the process.

Wherever you may be in your search right now, rest assured that all of the dresses ahead are super chic. Most also have the added value of versatility through similar style options (should you be going for a mismatched look) and wearability for occasions beyond your big day.

Agua by Agua Bendita

Beachwear label Agua by Agua Bendita doubles as a sweet source for tropical bridesmaid dresses. Its offerings mostly include printed pieces with various necklines and hem lengths, from bustier midi dresses to puff-sleeve maxi dresses and more — all made in Colombia.

Anna October

This sustainable luxury label is silky poetry. Founded in 2010 in Ukraine, Anna October received a shortlist nomination for the LVMH prize in 2014 and went on to win the Mercedes Benz Best Designer Award thereafter. Its compositions of plush silk and romantic detailing drape the body for tactile and visual experiences alike.

Amsale

Amsale is a legend in bridal fashion. She got started in the business when she became frustrated by the dearth of simple and sophisticated gowns in 1985 (the year she was to be married); it was then that she decided to design her own wedding dress. Thereafter, she launched a line of dresses that fit her viewpoint and sold to Kleinfeld Bridal in New York. Her bridesmaid dresses are just as exquisite; choose from a multitude of classic styles in satin, chiffon, and crepe, among others.

Bardo Collective

Bardo Collective manifests an energy that is effortlessly chic, luxurious, and — most importantly — comfortable. Its bias-cut pieces cling to the body without being overly fitted. And, like all great bridesmaid dresses, the styles are so versatile that they can be worn for years.

KES NYC

Eco-conscious shoppers should know about KES NYC, a label that’s carved its niche by crafting timeless garments from natural materials. The label also produces its styles in small batches to keep waste low and even offers a made-to-order service with more color options (144 to be precise), so you can get exactly what you want. Bridesmaids can repurpose the dress later through the designer’s upcycling program, which offers an option to refresh it — instead of discarding it entirely — by tailoring or re-dyeing it.

LoveShackFancy

There’s no mistaking a LoveShackFancy dress. It’s often floral-adorn and always elaborate and unapologetically femme. Basically, the label is a maximalist’s dream and the perfect bridesmaid vendor for those hosting weddings in luscious garden venues.

Posse

There’s nothing worse for a bridesmaid (or for the environment) than having her invest in a dress that she’ll only wear once. Slow-fashion Aussie label Posse is an antidote to this particular wedding conundrum, as it offers easy-to-wear pieces in high quality fabrics, so they can have a permanent place in the wearer’s wardrobe.

Rixo

Vintage lovers, rejoice! Here’s a solid option for you. Rixo collections are largely inspired by finds that the founders discover while exploring flea markets around the world, so its pieces are essentially throwback silhouettes and punchy prints that are painted by hand in the label’s London studio. While Rixo’s first bridesmaid collection only debuted about a year ago, the brand’s main line has been chosen countless times by brides for the occasion.

Significant Other

With a self-described “beach-to-bar” sensibility, Significant Other is a stylish brand that prioritizes versatility. Its dresses are generally wedding friendly, with an assortment of styles that play with prints, cutouts, fabric draping, and necklines. However, there’s also a bridesmaid edit, which houses a number of understated styles for $320 or less.

SIR.

Australian label SIR. lives up to its sun-soaked roots, to be sure. Its silhouettes are summery and often nod to the ‘70s with cutouts, ruffled hems, and throwback patterns inspired by discothèques, roller rinks, and sandy beaches. It’s also known to employ energy-efficient production models and other sustainable practices.

Tove

Tove’s founders launched their London-based label in 2019 and had the misfortune of navigating a global epidemic within their first year in business. And yet, true talent prevailed, with the label having since established a cult following of editors and brokered deals with big-name retailers like Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi, and FWRD. The label produces each of its elegant styles in small, considered batches using the most luxurious fabrics. For a bridesmaid dress, it’ll cost a pretty penny, but given the line’s supreme quality and timeless aesthetic, it won’t be in vain.