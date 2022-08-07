Despite Kate Middleton being a royal, she is more relatable than one may presume — at least, when it comes to her fashion. Even though she doesn’t live the traditional 9-to-5 office life, her wardrobe is filled with covetable, business-casual pieces. Middleton’s favorite workwear staples include familiar items like blazers, midi skirts, and trusty goes-with-everything pumps. According to fashion experts at Karen Millen and Google Trends, data shows that Middleton has approximately five core workwear items she relies on. (More on that, ahead.) Additionally, her fans are taking notice of this as they’re Googling these pieces in tandem with her name.

“While Kate Middleton’s work attire is often very different from most people’s due to her working royal title, the Duchess is an absolute inspiration for working women up and down the country,” read the press release.

For her royal engagements, the Duchess of Cambridge relies heavily on classic and colorful pieces that command your attention and underpin her style icon status. In addition to being tasteful, the royal’s office-friendly ensembles are, for the most part, easy to copy no matter what your budget is. (In case you didn’t know, Middleton loves her affordable fashion items.) Now, keep scrolling to see Middleton’s top five most-searched work staples and how she styles them. Then, add all the Duchess-approved, office-friendly must haves into your virtual checkout cart.

Blazers

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The fact that the Duchess is a fan of versatile blazers is hardly a secret. Her white Waffle blazer from Zara is an indisputable fan favorite. The affordable piece went viral, according to Google Trends, after the royal sported it at the Euro 2020 final back in July 2021, even though the garment flew under the radar when the royal wore it for the very first time back in October 2016 on her and Prince William’s Canada tour. (See photo, above.) She has worn this white jacket at least three times since then.

That said, her fans are equally into Middleton’s designer items, too. Her coral pink blazer from Chloé, which she wore to visit to London’s Natural History Museum in June 2021, was a close second on the list of the Duchess’ most-searched blazer outfits. Lastly, her red Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini piece took third place as one of her most searched pieces.

Suits

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Middleton loves a coordinating, tailored ensemble. Google Trends revealed that her eggplant-purple suit from Emilia Wickstead is her most popular suit as searches for it soared when she wore it to Northern Ireland in 2021. (She has an apparent penchant for Emilia Wickstead’s coat dresses, too.) Soon after that appearance, the “Kate Effect” kicked in, causing the two piece look to quickly sell out.

As for the second and third most popular suits she has worn: they both come from Alexander McQueen. The former was a light pink power suit with sharp paneling on the blazer, while the latter was pearly-white in color and featured a form-fitting blazer plus a pair of cropped, slim-leg trousers. A fun fact: She wore the exact chalky ensemble to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Trousers

WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to the fashion experts at Karen Millen, Middleton’s dusty pink cropped pants from Marks & Spencer’s Autograph line is her most popular trouser within the last five years. The budget-friendly bottoms had their breakout moment in September 2020. Middleton wore them to a parenting meet-up at London’s Battersea Park, thereby commencing a Google search frenzy by her fans to find out where they can buy the pants. Although her exact trousers are, sadly, sold out — you can shop a similar pair from Marks & Spencer below.

Skirts

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Middleton loves long, flowing skirts for comfortable yet professional outfits — and apparently, so do her fans. The royal’s most popular searched piece was a leopard print midi style from Zara. The garment spiked in Google search shortly after the Duchess wore it for a visit to Ely and Caerau Children's Centre in January 2020. To give the animal print a slightly more formal feel, the Duchess teamed the skirt with a black turtleneck top and a pair of suede boots from Ralph Lauren. The result? A bold and elevated office look that, once again, demonstrated Middleton’s sartorial prowess.

Shoes

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

A reliable and comfortable pair of beige heels is a must have for any office dweller. For inspiration, look to Middleton’s fan-favorite shoe: a pair of affordable Nicholes pumps from ALDO with a comfortable block heel and a pointed closed toe. The Google searches for “Kate Middleton shoes” rapidly spiked after she wore them at the 2019 Wimbledon Tennis Championships finals. (FYI, there are a few pairs still available to shop via Amazon.)

Her fans also love her navy blue Malory pumps from Rupert Sanderson, which she has worn at least 19 times since February 2016. Coming in at third place as a fan favorite are her Gianvito Rossi black suede Piper pumps. They went viral after Middleton wore them to visit a parental support project in February 2022.