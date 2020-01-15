Fashion trends come and go, but when it comes to jewelry, investing in higher quality pieces ensures you'll have your staples forever. The words fine jewelry might conjure up images of super expensive earrings or out-of-the-budget diamond tennis bracelets, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Everyday accessories shouldn’t break the bank and the list of 20 affordable fine jewelry brands, below, are ideal for sourcing new forever pieces. (You’ll also discover that many of these brands carry semi-fine jewelry pieces, which are even more budget-friendly.)

Sunday Energy is one such affordable label that has minimalist bracelets, necklaces, and rings that work as everyday pieces, or for gifting to even the pickiest of friends and family. If you want to tap into your sea goddess or mermaid vibes, all of Luiny’s fine jewelry collections are inspired by the ocean. There are dainty pearl earrings and smooth-edged neutral-colored baubles that represent the ocean waves and the sea. Meanwhile, PDPAOLA incorporates colorful gemstones into its delicate jewelry. Personalization is a trademark for this brand as you can opt for an initial necklace or a necklace with your astrology sign. Meanwhile, Asian-owned label TAI has intricately designed gold necklaces that you can wear alone or layered with other pieces for a more trendy style.

Find yourself a new everyday piece of fine jewelry, below, and stay within your shopping budget for the month.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Stone and Strand Stone and Strand Watermelon Butterfly Studs $195 See On Stone and Strand For a whimsical take on your earrings, opt for these butterfly studs made from 10k solid yellow gold.

2 Aurate Aurate Infinity Bar Necklace $120 See On Aurate Although Aurate offers plenty of luxe jewelry, if you’re on a budget, there are still beautiful pieces you can find for under $150. Take this gold vermeil bar necklace as an example, the overlapping mini gold plates give the minimalist item a cute and subtle design.

3 SHW Jewelry SHW Jewelry Bar Hug Hoops $55 See On SHW Jewelry The idea behind these earrings is for them to hug your earlobes. Because they’re such a minimalist style, you never have to worry about if they match your outfit or not — they do.

4 Monica Vinader Monica Vinader Mixed Metal Beaded Chain Bracelet $55 See On Monica Vinader If you’re stuck on how to mix different colored metals together — worry not. This bracelet, crafted from recycled gold and silver, will help you achieve the look with ease.

5 Gorjana Gorjana White Sapphire Chain Huggies $210 See On Gorjana Gorjana’s fine jewelry collection has all the dainty, whimsical diamonds, and solid gold pieces you’ll want. These delicate huggies are great for everyday wear.

6 PDPAOLA PDPAOLA Yellow Gold Wave Ring $230 See On PDPAOLA PDPAOLA is known for its fine jewelry that caters to those who like minimalistic pieces. The brand also offers letter necklaces and astrology jewelry, so you can pick a bauble that best reflects your personality.

7 TAI TAI Fine 14k Gold Initial Studs $120 See On TAI Originated in Bangkok, Thailand, and now based in LA, TAI is a must-know name for lovers of Catbird and Mejuri. Besides dainty and delicate jewelry, the brand is full of feel-good motifs such as astrology, evil eyes, and good luck symbols.

8 XIO By Ylette XIO By Ylette Creatrix Necklace $58 See On XIO By Ylette This herringbone necklace has a triangle accent design that will add a little pizzazz to your layered necklace stack.

9 Luiny Luiny Ola Ring $60 See On Luiny Luiny Rivera is a Puerto Rican jewelry designer who was originally from Puerto Rico and now resides in New York. She uses seashells, beads, and radiant colored stones to create artistic accessories inspired by the ocean. All of her jewelry has smooth or rounded edges that reference the ocean’s waves.

10 Soko Soko Shujaa Threader Earrings $108 See On Soko If delicate chains and teeny pearls have you jaded, Soko’s jewelry is full of artful designs and geometric shapes. Chain bracelets are also given a rework with unique links of differing sizes, so switch up your arm candy with something more unexpected.

11 Daisy London Daisy London Estée Lalonde T Bar Charm Earrings $78 See On Daisy London The theme of Daisy London’s jewelry revolves around spirituality and femininity. The collection consists of elevated essentials that look so luxe, you can wear them to work and a black-tie soirée. Also, the handcrafted jewelry brand is popular amongst celebrities like Gigi Hadid who loves the necklaces.

12 Paula Mendoza Paula Mendoza Duke Bracelet In Red $400 $200 See On Paula Mendoza If you’re an avid fan of circular-shaped earrings, rings, and bracelets then Paula Mendoza’s fine jewelry has the pieces you’ll love. All the materials included in her collections are locally sourced in Colombia, for those with a socially-conscious mindset.

13 Pamela Love Pamela Love Gravitation Hook $280 See On Pamela Love This 14k yellow gold hook features a tiny Australian opal and mini white diamond. It’s perfect for helix, lobe, tragus, or rook piercings.

14 Martine Ali Martine Ali Silver Mini ID Bracelet $230 See On SSENSE Martine Ali will speak to those who only wear silver jewelry. The brand puts a modernized twist on vintage pieces with chain-based jewelry and accessories that pay a tribute to the ‘90s era grunge and hip-hop culture.

15 Astrid and Miyu Astrid and Miyu Etched Star Pendant Necklace in Gold $89 See On Astrid and Miyu This London-based contemporary brand quickly collected a cult following with its striking piercing jewelry. The other offerings, such as necklaces and rings, are no exception. Stock up on sweet little dangles or pave huggies for an exciting new “earscape.”

16 Amarillo Amarilo Mnini Nora Pearl Hoop $210 See On Amarilo Founded in 2011, Amarillo offers timeless pieces that are perfect for the layering trend. The brand is full of dainty and versatile staples, like its pearl drop earrings on tiny golden hoops.

17 Arlo Arlo Arch Ring $80 See On Arlo Arlo’s fine jewelry works with ethical jewelers to create quality essentials that are artfully understated. The dainty offerings are nothing short of uplifting, so expect to never want to take these precious baubles off.

18 Wilhelmina Garcia Wilhelmina Garcia Gold Yinyang Red Bracelet $204 See On Wilhemina Garcia Wilhelmina Garcia aims to tell a story through its quaint jewelry. Dress up your everyday looks with chunky chains featuring infectiously happy motifs like a four-leaf clover and an adorable heart-embellished yin and yang sign.

19 Oradina Oradina Positano Bold Hoops $265 See On Oradina Everyone needs a pair of everyday hoops in their jewelry collection. This option comes in several hues like rose gold and white gold.