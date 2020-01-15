Fashion trends come and go, but when it comes to jewelry, investing in higher quality pieces ensures you'll have your staples forever. The words fine jewelry might conjure up images of super expensive earrings or out-of-the-budget diamond tennis bracelets, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Everyday accessories shouldn’t break the bank and the list of 20 affordable fine jewelry brands, below, are ideal for sourcing new forever pieces. (You’ll also discover that many of these brands carry semi-fine jewelry pieces, which are even more budget-friendly.)
Sunday Energy is one such affordable label that has minimalist bracelets, necklaces, and rings that work as everyday pieces, or for gifting to even the pickiest of friends and family. If you want to tap into your sea goddess or mermaid vibes, all of Luiny’s fine jewelry collections are inspired by the ocean. There are dainty pearl earrings and smooth-edged neutral-colored baubles that represent the ocean waves and the sea. Meanwhile, PDPAOLA incorporates colorful gemstones into its delicate jewelry. Personalization is a trademark for this brand as you can opt for an initial necklace or a necklace with your astrology sign. Meanwhile, Asian-owned label TAI has intricately designed gold necklaces that you can wear alone or layered with other pieces for a more trendy style.
Find yourself a new everyday piece of fine jewelry, below, and stay within your shopping budget for the month.
