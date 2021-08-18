Kourtney Kardashian's Bikini Is One You'll Want To Take Multiple Selfies In

As the weather starts to cool off, you’re likely sprinting to the beach or pool for some last-minute outdoor summer activities. For fashion lovers, now is an optimal time to debut those new swimsuits and actually wear the one-piece you bought a few months ago. Kourtney Kardashian is riding this swimwear wave as she recently posted a bunch of bikini photos to her Instagram. (She’s currently on vacation in Mexico with her beau Travis Barker.) Kardashian’s printed bikini was from Gonza — a Latina-owned brand started by sisters Victoria and Sofia Villaroe. The eldest Kardashian wore the label’s Caracas triangle top and matching bottoms, complete with a delicate body chain and silver chain necklace.

If the name Gonza sounds familiar it’s because the star’s sister, Kendall Jenner, wore a bikini from the same brand back in July. Jenner’s exact style was called the Caroni — a dusty sage-colored halter-neck top with a coordinating ruched bottom. Though hers was a solid green shade, Gonza typically specializes in bold prints and colors (as evidenced by Kardashian’s own bikini) when it comes to swimwear. All styles are made from the label’s signature double-layered mesh fabric and the designs are often inspired by the sisters travels around the world. Gonza is now rapidly gaining style recognition with celebrities.

(+) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) @kendalljenner INFO 1/2

Outside of the Kardashian clan, Gonza has been spotted on Hollywood stars like singer Olivia Rodrigo. The 18 year old wore a custom-made top and skirt set to a Spotify party on July 29. Although Rodrigo’s outfit is sadly not available to shop, the set is styled after the brand’s Canaima print, which can be found in Gonza’s current bikini selections. On a happier note: both Jenner and Kardashian’s exact swimsuits are available to shop. Add their bikinis to your checkout cart right now, in addition to other printed styles, so you can wear them asap before summer officially ends.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.