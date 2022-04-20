Whether you’re planning a few vacation outfits or coveting new bikinis and one-pieces for weekends away at the beach, 2022’s biggest swimwear trends will surely pique your interest. Like just about every other corner of fashion, from the crochet trend to platform sandals, nostalgia is driving many of the stylish swimsuits hitting the new arrivals sections. “As we’re always drawing inspiration from the past, we’re seeing a mix of the ’70s and ’90s,” Juillet co-founder Lindsay Hofmann tells TZR of the latest swim trends. The swimwear designer says mod floral prints, string sets, bold ruffles, and pops of pink are among some of the freshest bathing suit trends for 2022. On the same note, Marysia designer, Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves, highlights lace-up detailing on bikini tops and bottoms for a more Aughts vibe.

However, there’s another unmistakable swimwear frontrunner for the season. “Textured swimwear really has our attention at the moment,” Hofmann says, like her label’s floral embossed Esme fabric, which has sold out time and time again and was recently worn by Kendall Jenner. “Creating this texture allowed us to take a more classic silhouette and make it special and truly unique to our brand. I think that’s what brands are doing across the board — looking at how they can create a special moment.”

Other prominent tactile swimwear trends include terry cloth, crochet, pleated detailing, and smocked and crinkle fabrics. Plus ruching, another ‘70s-inspired look that Brittany Kozerski Freeney, owner and designer of Jade Swim, says is currently among her best-sellers. “Ruching animates solid-colored styles to create a play of textures within a piece,” says Dobrzanska Reeves, who also highlights the trend’s prominence for 2022.

Portugal-based Medina swimwear designer Lou Medina says conscious fabrics are another big trend in swimwear for 2022 — a core pillar of her business. “As a conscious designer, I’m interested in fiber innovation, she tells TZR, pointing to Yulex, a sustainable alternative to limestone and petroleum neoprene, or Seacell™, a material that protects the skin against harmful environmental impacts by harnessing the unique properties of seaweed. “I think the best trend is mindful consumption and investing in pieces that transcend fashion,” Medina continues. “Buying less but better and timeless designs.”

This concept lends itself to the continued trend of classic swimwear in 2022, including the refined and perfected essentials found in Medina’s Core collection. “This selection of signature styles is in stock all year and does not go on sale as we believe these handcrafted pieces will last a lifetime, as an antithesis to seasonal trends and a stance against the unsustainable pace of the industry.” For extra modernity in the timeless realm for 2022, Dobrzanska Reeves says, “classic silhouettes with fun details such as a belt or cutouts give swimwear a little something extra.”

Whether you’re all in on nostalgia or prefer something timeless, keep scrolling to discover and shop ten of 2022’s biggest swimwear trends.

Totally Textured

“Textural interest is giving classic silhouettes a fresh spin this season, such as crinkled, ribbed, and quilted fabrics,” Medina tells TZR. Some textures appear minimal and elegant, while others boast a more vibrant or playful look, like the way Kendall Jenner styled a textured Juillet bikini with a pink cowboy hat with bead fringe. “It immediately gave us feelings of just pure fun, reminding us that fashion has that ability to transform your mood,” says Hofmann.

Vintage Florals

If you’re all about prints, Hofmann says vintage floral designs are a major swimwear trend for 2022. With versions spanning the decades, from the ’60s to the ’00s, there’s an option for every taste, whether you prefer a ‘70s-style ditsy motif or splashier bold blooms á la the ’80s and ’90s.

Ruching For The Win

“The ruching effect is currently a huge trend on the runways, but we also drew a lot of inspiration from the ’70s when ruching was popular, from swimwear to ready-to-wear,” Kozerski Freeney tells TZR. “Currently, our most popular styles are those that feature ruching details.”

Micro Straps

“Microthin straps are trending on the runway for swimwear and ready to wear,” Kozerski Freeney tells TZR. “Our micro straps have been a part of the line since we started six years ago, so it’s nice to see this becoming more of a trend in the industry.” Adding, “The micro straps give a clean silhouette design and allow for minimal tan lines, which our customers love.”

Pretty Pastels

With nostalgia playing a huge role in 2022 swimwear trends, Medina says pastel-hued swimsuits are among the most popular for the season. “Medina is putting its twist on the trend with retro-inspired pieces such as the Volley, combining SEACELL Terry Cotton trims with Econyl regenerated nylon lycra,” the designer tells TZR.

Woven Details

Like this season’s crochet and fringe trends, Medina says, bikinis and one-pieces with twists, braids, and woven details are prominent for 2022, mirroring ready-to-wear designs seen on the runways. The look offers a “craft element,” says Medina, which lends itself to an artisanal and unique swimwear look.

Athletic-Inspired

“Athletic inspiration is trickling down to resort swimwear, not only in aesthetic but functionally too to cater to the modern woman,” says Medina. Minimalist suits detailed with trim or zippers are an elevated way to get in on the trend, while colorblock designs appear bolder and match the modernist appeal of matching activewear sets.

Bold Ruffles

Bold ruffles are big 2022 swimwear trends, says Hofmann, and an ideal approach to mastering a feminine look with a bohemian, wanderlust bent. Options also run the gamut from frilled eyelet designs to daring cutout silhouettes and oversized flutter details.

Throwback Terry

“The towel and terry trend is seen throughout the market from ready-to-wear, accessories, and even footwear,” says Kozerski Freeney. “This subtle texture detail is a fresh way to upgrade any design,” she continues, from string bikinis to bandeaus and cutout one-pieces.

Matchy-Matchy

As Dobrzanska Reeves points out, coordination is a major swimwear trend for 2022. It’s a look that makes for a perfect vacation outfit without taking up too much space in your suitcase, from bikinis with matching sarongs to one-pieces worn together with shorts and dresses in the same pattern.