These Celebrities Look So Different After Ditching Their Long Hair For A Bob

If a celebrity gets a major haircut and doesn’t do a dramatic reveal on Instagram, did it even happen? Obviously, yes, but half the fun of a new style is the reaction it gets from family, friends, and for the super famous, a bunch of strangers on the internet. Dramatic short haircut styles are particularly impactful if someone started out with super long locks, or if they’re trying out a bold, trendy look like a shag or bixie. Either way, celebrities love a good shock factor and nothing does that quite like a big hair transformation.

You probably remember when Miley Cyrus literally shed her Disney star image with a bleached blonde rock-and-roll mullet, or when Beyonce broke the internet with her Anna Wintour-style blunt bob and bangs. In just the past six months alone, there has been a slew of celebrity hair transformations that caused social media impressions to surge and proved that your favorite stars really *can* pull off anything (Think: Zendaya, Billie Eilish, and Jessica Alba).

Ahead, take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of the most dramatic celebrity short haircuts in recent years. If the before and after pictures don’t illicit a gasp they just might inspire you to try something new.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Lob To Bob Haircut

Kourtney Kardashian shocked her millions of followers when she revealed her new bob haircut in August of 2021. The eldest Kardashian had previously been known for her long strands, but ever since she made the chop, she’s stuck with short hair. Some might say the fresh style has something to do with her whirlwind romance with Blink-182’s Travis Barker, but either way, the star is clearly loving her new look.

Florence Pugh’s Pink Ends To Brunette Mullet

Florence Pugh going from her signature blonde hair to brunette was shocking enough, but shortly after, the actor took her transformation even further. In November of 2021, Pugh debuted a mullet on Instagram, proclaiming, “I did a thing,” — and just about a month later, she dyed her freshly chopped hair a bold platinum blonde.

Kelly Rowland’s Long Waves To Bixie Haircut

Kelly Rowland’s recent bixie cut brought with it a wave of Destiny’s Child nostalgia. The short, layered style is reminiscent of the hair looks the singer was fond of in the late ‘90s and early 2000s — but with a chic, grown-up twist.

Laura Harrier’s Lob To Bob Haircut

Model and Spiderman actor Laura Harrier cut a lob in December of 2021 and apparently loved it so much that she went even shorter just a couple of months later. Her new, wavy bob sparked a ton of commotion on Instagram and is sure to inspire a ton of spring haircuts.

Zendaya’s Long Layers To Lob Haircut

There is no answer to the question, “What can’t Zendaya pull off?”, proven yet again by her lob haircut transformation. The Euphoria star has loved to rock long, dramatic looks in the past, but at the end of last year, she transitioned from long layers to a reddish-brown lob.

Beyoncé’s Long Hair To Blunt Bob With Bangs

Leave it to Beyoncé to use an Ivy Park campaign to reveal her most dramatic cut in years. The star appeared in her brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign sporting a blunt bob with bangs, causing fans to compare the look to Anna Wintour’s iconic style. It seems like she’s since gone back to her signature long waves, so either the look was a wig or she’s now rocking extensions, but there’s no denying she looked absolutely fierce in a bob.

Jessica Alba’s Long Hair To Neck Length Bob Haircut

For years, Jessica Alba was basically the poster child for beachy waves. In November 2021, however, she decided to flip the script on her signature style, revealing a jaw-skimming bob in a rich chocolate brown shade. The Honest Beauty founder has played around with both middle and side parts and seems to be loving the shorter look.

Miley Cyrus’ Long Hair To Mullet

Once Miley Cyrus began embracing a vintage vibe, it was only a matter of time before she cut a mullet. The singer and former Disney star first revealed the chop at the beginning of 2020, and over the past two years has experimented with shorter and more dramatic variations on it, proving her to be a true hair chameleon.