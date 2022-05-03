Emma Chamberlain Wore Literal Gold For Her Met Gala ‘22 Eye Makeup

While the dress code of “gilded glamour” at this year’s Met Gala refers to the Gilded Age of the late 1880s, the phrase inevitably conjures images of glimmering metallics and all-around opulent styles. Emma Chamberlain’s 2022 Met Gala makeup reflects this interpretation perfectly, her shimmery bronzed eye capturing all the attention on the red carpet. Created by makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan using bareMinerals products, the look features an eye-catching pop of color while keeping the rest of the look soft and neutral.

“Emma is wearing a gorgeous two-piece set by Louis Vuitton that is the epitome of a nod to the Gilded Age,” Deenihan said in a press release. “With the addition of show-stopping, vintage Cartier jewels, I wanted to complete the look with soft romantic colors and a pop of gilded glamour using gold leaf for the makeup.”

To get things started, Deenihan began with a light layer of bareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Liquid Foundation in Sandstone followed by bareMinerals ORIGINAL Liquid Mineral Concealer in Light 2N and bareMinerals Well-Rested Under Eye Brightening Powder under the eyes. She then set the whole face sing bareMinerals ORIGINAL Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder in Medium before adding a natural-looking glow with bareMinerals Endless Glow Highlighter in Free to the tops of Chamberlain’s cheekbones and bareMinerals GEN NUDE Blonzer in Kiss of Rose on the apples of her cheeks.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then it was time for the star of the show: the eyes. Deenihan began by lining the whole eye with bareMinerals MINERALIST Lasting Eyeliner Garnet, a deep burgundy shade, and smudged it along the lash line with a brush. Next, she used two MINERALIST Eyeshadow Palettes — Burnished and Rosewood. From Burnished, Deenihan applied a mixture of Heat 2 and Wildflower 5 to the lid, crease, and below the bottom lash line and blended with a medium blending brush to soften the edges.

To deepen the inner and outer corners of the lid, Kelsey applied Burnt Rose 2 from the Rosewood palette and then pressed the shade Golden from the MINERALIST Eyeshadow Palette in Treasured onto the center of the lid and inner corner of the eye. Perhaps the most intriguing — and “gilded” — element of the eye? The 24k gold leaf that Deenihan placed at the center of Chamberlain’s top lash for an extra bit of shimmering oomph. She topped off the look with a few coats of bareMinerals MAXIMIST Phyto-Fiber Volumizing Mascara.

Chamberlain’s lips were kept quite natural and minimal, with just a dusting of bareMinerals MINERALIST Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick in Insight and bareMinerals MINERALIST Lip Gloss-Balm in Adventure. Oh, and she added some of that gold leaf on her Cupid’s bow, too.

Ahead, check out the products Deenihan used to create this unforgettable Met Gala moment.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.