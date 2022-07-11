BRB — Running To Get A Wedge Pixie Cut Before Summer Is Over

Short hair is synonymous with warmer weather. Not only is there less hair to wash and style, which saves you money on hair products, but you’re also able to stay cool while fighting scorching temperatures and humidity. And sure you can choose from bobs, shags, and more short hair options, but if you want to keep things chic and lightweight, it's high time you considered some pixie haircut ideas.

Seen on red carpet celebrities and social media influencers, a pixie haircut, featuring shorter sides and strands at the nape of the neck, is one of the most expressive styles you could wear this summer. Worn messy and undone or slicked back and sleek, the pixie is beloved for its low-maintenance upkeep (needing only an anti-frizz serum and pomade for daily styling) and it’s breathable aesthetic, which is perfect for running around in the city when the temperatures hit triple digits.

Because this cut helps to open up the face, it highlights the bone structure and cheekbones for an ideal main character energy-filled summer. To help you decide on the right pixie for you, TZR scoured Instagram for 11 chic pixie haircut ideas that are definitely worth trying this season. Check them out below and learn a few tips to help maintain the show-stopping look.

Textured Pixie

Pixie cuts are versatile and can be worn on any hair texture, as seen here. Slick down your sides with a combination of styling gel and cream and leave the top hair longer and wispy.

Voluminous Pixie

Worn to a black-tie event or office meeting, a high volume pixie is the ultimate hybrid of chic and playful. This modern cut allows wavy texture to shine in all its glory.

Polished Pixie

Slicked, wet-polished energy is the vibe with this dressed-up pixie. To style, grab some hair spray, wax, and a bristle brush to make sure all flyaways are hidden.

Highlighted Pixie

Who says you have to choose between blonde and brunette when you can do both? The collision of the colors make for great dimension with a pixie cut. Remember to rake through a dollop of hair oil with a fine tooth comb to maintain shine.

Side Swoop Pixie

It’s hard to hate anything Zoë Kravitz does — case in point, her signature pixie. Here, heavy, side-swept bangs will add depth to the choppy cut. For styling, add a generous amount of pomade for long-lasting hold.

Embrace The Grays

When it comes to pixies, layers are the way to go, especially when showing off your gray hair. The choppy style adds elegant drama. To sustain hydration, work in a weekly hair mask.

Curtain Bangs Pixie

It wouldn’t be a summer 2022 pixie without curtain bangs. Embraced by the biggest celebrities and fans alike, curtain bangs allow your long fringe to hang freely. Pile on the hair sheen and oils for a glossy finish.

‘90s Throwback

A stunning Y2K tribute to Justin Timberlake and all other celebrities who stood by frosted and highlighted tips, this throwback pixie is surprisingly effortless and modern. By letting the color transition from dark to blonde you’ll bring great depth to the overall cut.

Tapered Pixie

By nature, pixies are either short on the sides, short at the nape of the neck, or both. Emphasize your luscious curls and coils with shaved sides and plenty of volume on top. You’ll want to have a curl pudding or cream on hand for daily salon-worthy spirals.

Full Body-ody Wedge

Soften things up with rounded, swoop bangs and a strong wedge-shaped back — allowing thick hair to show off its full body. For daily maintenance, work in an anti-frizz serum for a sleek, smooth finish.

Old Hollywood

An ode to old Hollywood glamour, dress up your pixie with soft finger waves. This look screams effortless glam and can be worn to weddings and all special events this summer.

Ready to try the look for yourself? Invest in the below key products for your best pixie yet.

