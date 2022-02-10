Laura Harrier Loved Her New Bob So Much She Went Even Shorter

Another day, another celebrity bob haircut. As spring creeps closer and closer, it seems likely that the short hair trend will only continue to rage on, meaning more and more chic looks from celebrities who've decided to make the chop. This week, Laura Harrier’s shoulder-length bob is the latest addition to that growing collection and if you’ve been on the fence about the cut, it just might inspire you to finally take the plunge.

The model and Spiderman actor debuted her new choppy bob on Instagram, her hair just barely grazing her shoulders with a soft wave through it. Her hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, created a side part so leaving half of her hair to gently fall over her face. It’s an undeniably classic style that, given the recent short hair boom, also feels distinctly modern. In her post, Harrier also tagged her makeup artist, Nina Park, the mastermind behind many of Zoë Kravitz's iconic looks. Park gave Harrier a dainty winged eyeliner and neutral lip, which seems to be the actor’s go-to.

Based on Harrier’s IG history, it seems like she first went shorter in December of 2021, when she opted for a lob. Prior to the cut, Harrier’s usual style was medium-length with either her natural curls or straight, sleek strands in an always elegant and on trend hairstyle. She would also sometimes add extensions or rock a protective style like braids or faux locs for a touch of drama as she did for her breathtaking look at the 2021 Met Gala. Her new look, however, is shorter than she’s gone for in quite a while.

Scarlett’s post suggests that the new, shorter style was created for Harrier’s ongoing partnership with Boss, as she was recently announced as the face of the brand’s new perfume, Boss the Scent Le Parfum for Her. In the steamy campaign video released at the end of January, Harrier stars opposite Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi and her hair is longer (and curly!) in the clip, but it’s probably safe to assume that the fresh chop might be featured in upcoming promos — fingers crossed.