Kelly Rowland’s New Haircut Will Remind You Of Her Destiny’s Child Days

Kelly Rowland has been loving long hair for a while now, but real fans know that in her Destiny’s Child days, she was known for rocking short styles. Take a look at any of the girl group’s album covers from the late ‘90s and early 2000s and you’ll almost always see Rowland with a cropped cut while the other ladies opted for curls or braids. Clearly, the singer was ahead of her time, because in 2022 short hairstyles are all but taking over. Now, Rowland has not only returned to her roots but she’s gone for one of the trendiest styles of the moment, the bixie haircut.

A cross between a bob and a pixie, the bixie is one of many short, layered hairstyles to become hugely popular as of late with stars like Kaia Gerber and Florence Pugh debuting their own iterations of the look.

In a car selfie shared to her Instagram yesterday, Rowland shows off her bixie in all its voluminous, face-framing glory. The style comes just below her ears and features bouncy bangs that are slightly curled under. To add to the elegance of the look, Rowland is accessorized with delicate jewelry as well as a swipe of red lipstick. According to the caption of the post, Rowland was headed to the Superbowl — or perhaps a watch party — and she’s sure to be the chicest one there.

She didn’t explicitly state who cut and styled her hair, but it’s safe to assume that it’s the work of Kendall Dorsey, the hairstylist responsible for many of Rowland’s looks. A few days before her Superbowl post, Dorsey also shared a clip of Rowland removing velcro rollers from her short hair and playing around with her new look. “Kelly 4.0 Classic Vibes,” he wrote in the caption. “Birthday Barbie.”

This past fall, Dorsey created a look that he dubbed the “Love Curtain” for the singer, which featured romantic, cascading waves in a warm brown shade. Shortly after, the stylist gave Rowland French-girl bangs, another seriously trendy look at the moment.

Only time will tell if Rowland’s new short hair will be around for the long haul, but there’s no question that the look definitely suits her — and provides a fresh wave of nostalgia for all the Destiny’s Child fans.