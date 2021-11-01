Florence Pugh’s Pixie-Mullet Haircut Takes The Shaggy Layers Trend To New Heights

Welcome back to TZR’s celebrity hair transformation watch — on today’s episode you’ll be shocked to find that actress Florence Pugh is the latest star to chop off a few inches. Short layered hairstyles are having a moment right now, evidenced by the countless celebrities going under the scissors to pursue a cool new look, so Florence Pugh’s mullet haircut, which is taking over the internet, seems right on time.

Pugh’ edgy new style feels nostalgic, yet fresh, sort of like the “bixie” (aka, a pixie bob-hybrid) style that’s becoming increasingly popular right now. Since all things retro are back, it's safe to say that the actress's look — and similar short, layered 'dos — are one of the biggest hair trends for winter 2021.

Pugh has yet to reveal the mastermind behind her epic chop. She did, however, give fans a good look at the new style, which she debuted on October 30 on Instagram via a series of two photos in which she dons a knit bra embroidered with her name and minimal makeup. But, of course, the star of the look are the short, piecey strands, which appear to be damp, as if fresh from the shower. She so-simply captioned the at-home photoshoot pics, "I did a thing."

Some reports say that Pugh's hair change is for her upcoming film entitled A Good Person, but that has yet to be confirmed. Whatever the case, her fellow Hollywood stars approve of the look. Joey King commented, “I love it,” while Ariana Grande wrote, “I am crying [...] stunning.” At the time of writing, the photo has amassed two million likes and counting.

Pugh’s even given her five million Instagram followers an honest, non-glamorous idea of what her short hair looks like right after waking up. “Bed head has a whole new meaning with these short locks,” she wrote as a text overlay on the video.

@florencepugh

So what do you think? Ready to take the plunge and try a bold style like Pugh’s? If not, that's A-OK. Remember: face-framing layers or a layered bob will nail the winter hair trend, too. You don’t need to go all out ... but just know, it would you look good if you did.