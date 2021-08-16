Celebrities Are Obsessing Over Kourtney Kardashian's New Bob Haircut

Leave it to none other than Kourtney Kardashian’s bob haircut to single-handedly break the internet. On Saturday, August 14, the Poosh founder shared a selfie baring a dramatic new 'do with her 137 million Instagram followers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum ditched her long strands for the super chic, voluminous style courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Peter Savic. Naturally, fans, fellow celebrities, and boyfriend Travis Barker are obsessed with her bold new look.

Barker was one of the first to comment on her glam Instagram photo series, which she captioned with just a simple scissor emoji. He wrote, “You’re perfect!” Not long after, Winnie Harlow chimed in and said, “Now that’s a bob.” The new hairstyle also got Hailey Bieber’s seal of approval. The 24-year-old commented, “Sooooo cute,” accompanied by a heart eyes emoji. So far, the post has garnered over three million likes — and probably thousands of saves, too. It’s the perfect fall hair inspo, after all.

The timing of Kardashian's textured bob couldn't be more aligned with fall 2021 haircut trends. Ahead of the new season, beauty lovers are fearlessly shedding inches off their locks. "As we start to 'reenter' into our normal lives, I think a lot of people are ready to make a big change," Jamila Powell, founder of Naturally Drenched and Maggie Rose Salon, tells TZR. "People are excited to be bolder and have more fun with their looks. One easy way to do this is a dramatic chop.”

Kardashian's new hair comes less than two weeks after Barker made headlines for giving his girlfriend a haircut during quarantine. She teased fans with a photo of a pile of her hair on the floor, and later admitted (via her Instagram Story) that her boyfriend was responsible for the chop. As an overlay on a photo of her freshly cut strands, Kardashian wrote, "Haircuts by @travisbarker."

But the Blink-182 alum didn't demonstrate his hairstyling skills this time around. Perhaps it's a blessing since he's not actually a trained professional (yet). Kardashian is smart in leaving her bold cut to the pros.