Beyoncé’s New Hairstyle Has Fans Comparing Her To Anna Wintour

Even though it’s been a while since she’s put out new music, Beyoncé still manages to keep fans on their toes every time she appears on Instagram. Though she rarely includes a caption, her posts speak for themselves, whether she’s lounging on a yacht with her husband Jay Z or gracing a red carpet. While she loves to switch up her nails, outfits, and makeup looks, the star hasn’t majorly changed her hair in years and instead has long stuck with her signature long, highlighted locks; making her new look that much more historic. In a brand new campaign, Beyoncé's bob haircut undoubtedly pulls focus — and shows the short hair trend who’s boss.

For the last few days, Beyoncé's luxury athletic wear collection, Ivy Park, has been rolling out its special Valentine's Day drop entitled “Bey Mine”, which has included stars like Naomi Watanabe and Troye Sivan. Now, Bey herself has graced the Ivy Park Instagram feed in a series of bright red outfits, one of which appears to be entirely made of latex — but that’s hardly the most shocking part. Beyoncé revealed one of her most dramatic hairstyles in years, a blunt bob with equally blunt bangs. The haircut falls just to her chin and seems to be all one length, giving it that extra bit of sharpness.

Though the clothes are the entire point of the photos, fans have been going crazy over the chop in the posts’ comment section. “The BOB and BANGS though!” one user wrote. “Okay Bey Wintour,” said another, comparing the look to Anna Wintour’s iconic blunt bob.

It’s no secret that celebrities (and non-celebs) have been cutting their hair into bobs left and right, solidifying the style as a major trend that’s probably not going away anytime soon. While Beyoncé’s new look may very well be a wig that was worn just for the campaign, there’s no denying that she’s taken the short hair trend to an entirely new level — as per usual.