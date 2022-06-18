The official summer season is quickly approaching, which likely means that you’re in the process of nailing down your low-maintenance beauty routine. When it comes to your hairstyle, consider a trend that’s gaining serious traction in the celebrity space — the Botticelli bob. You may recognize a similar look from the 2022 Met Gala where stars like Kaia Gerber and Olivia Rodrigo donned long, textured hair that was quickly dubbed “Botticelli waves.” The style, which is inspired by the Italian painter Sandro Botticelli’s romantically-captured subjects with flowing hair, is characterized by long, loose, and slightly unkempt waves.

As you can probably guess, the Botticelli bob is essentially the same look only shorter, and therefore, much easier to maintain. Perhaps the best part is that the wavy texture can be achieved without any heat styling, which is particularly appealing during the warmer months.

“This is a perfect summer look to pack in hydration and minimize hot tool usage,” Sebastian Professional International Stylist Anthony Cole tells TZR. To prep your hair for Botticelli waves, Cole recommends a bonding treatment for repair and a leave-in conditioner for moisture. Then, create two or three braids depending on your hair thickness. Either sleep with them overnight or, for an instant style, spray them with a heat protectant and blow-dry or flat iron. “Then, take out the braids, gently brush through your hair with your fingers and enjoy!” says Cole.

More and more celebrities have been putting their own spin on the Botticelli bob, and experts predict that it’ll only get more popular as the season heats up. Ahead, take a look at a few stars who have been loving the look lately, and get inspired for your summer chop.

Kristen Bell

You don’t have to be perched beside a piano to embody the elegance of a Botticelli bob. Bell’s blonde, shoulder-grazing hair is the perfect balance of sleek and beachy, making it an ideal style for the summer season.

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier’s voluminous take on the Botticelli bob creates a playful summer vibe. Plus, you won’t have to fight the weather — any humidity that might come your way will only make the style that much better.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has come to be known for her ultra-sleek styles, but every now and again she gives fans a peek at her naturally curly texture. For her attendance at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin created a Botticelli-inspired half-up look, which perfectly suited the elegant, seaside event.

Jonathan Van Ness

The reality star and hair expert usually wears their hair long, but last year, Jonathan Van Ness debuted a curly, ‘70s-style bob courtesy of a New York City hairstylist who goes by Sherene The Queen.

Selena Gomez

Earlier this year, Selena Gomez practically broke the internet when she shared a selfie showing off her new bob with bangs. While the look could be classified under the recent French-girl hair trend, it captures the unstructured elegance of a Botticelli bob.