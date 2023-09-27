After a whirlwind few weeks, Paris Fashion Week has finally arrived. Each city brings its own personality and style to their respective schedule of shows, but Paris is always in a lane of its own. As the grande finale of the entire month, the city has some of the most highly-anticipated presentations and events. Along with the excitement over the runway fashions and covetable beauty trends, the scenes outside the shows are just as captivating. This season, the best PFW Spring/Summer 2024 street style beauty looks are embracing the quintessential elements of the city’s stylish scene — and some entirely new ones.

The Parisian streets are chockfull of classic hairstyle inspiration year-round. However, during fashion week, attendees are putting a fresh twist on traditional looks. Copper hair colors, for example, are proving to be the new brunette — soft to vibrant shades alike are one of the top standout looks so far. Space buns and other Y2K hairstyles are also an unexpected but refreshing look sported by guests as they bop about the city. But it wouldn’t be PFW without some quintessential French beauty elements like stained lips and swingy blunt bobs.

Ahead, the best beauty street moments looks from PFW S/S ‘24 so far. Be sure to check back for even more as the shows continue.

Copper Penny Hair

Recently, copper has made waves as one of the most noteworthy fall hair colors. The hue ranges in tones, but a penny shade, such as this guest’s, has a subtle softness that makes it easy to wear.

Much like a penny itself, this standout hair color has many variations. On the vibrant end of the spectrum sits this brilliant copper shade that’s both bold and bright. While it may not be everyone’s aesthetic, it is certainly one of the most alluring options.

Braided Ponytails

While Milan Fashion Week saw intricate and imaginative braided ponytail hairstyles, Paris stayed true to its classic nature with an array of simple but chic options. This guest’s uncomplicated braided look is the ideal accessory no matter what the day brings.

If you want to make a statement with your braided ponytail, take a cue from this decorated look spotted on a guest in between shows. Adorned with pearl-like beads, similar to the viral raindrop braids, the ponytail is a vision of art. Even better? It’s an easy way to update your style for a fresh new look.

There’s more to this pony than meets the eye. Placed in the middle of the head, the flowing blonde braid is entwined with strands of leather that wind down to secure the loose ends. Paired with an embellished dress and silver drop earrings, it adds a cool, downtown vibe.

Y2K Hairstyles

Space buns and undercut hair colors might just be two of the most unforgettable trends from the early aughts. However, seen on the streets of Paris, this guest’s hairstyle has a playful and edgy appeal.

Slicked-Back Short Cuts

Short haircuts of any kind allow you to embrace the elements of your face. Add to that the precision of slicked-back hair and your best features are on full display. This unique style isn’t about hiding or holding back. Instead, it gives the final look a commanding edge that’s perfect for Fashion Week paparazzi.

Short haircuts are beloved for their ease of styling. Just a prominent, sharp side-part, as shown on Wallis Day at Dior, is all that’s needed to make a statement.

Berry Stained Lips

Red may be the classic Parisian choice, but berry-bitten stains are just as becoming. Here, this attendee dons a ripe color that feels fresh and modern.

Coordinating your lipstick and your ensemble is a surefire way to turn heads, as this guest demonstrates. The perfect blend of plum and rich red, her lip look is just as glamorous and bold as her outfit.

Cornrows

Fulani cornrows have an artistic pattern that’s rooted in the culture of the Fulani tribe. The detailed parts and design of the braids also allow for a range of different styles. This guest’s mid-length look gives a regal vibe that’s exceptionally fitting for her olive-colored gown.

This guest’s traditional cornrows get a major upgrade with the distinct layers and clear glass beads. The sharp contrast of each length also proves to be the ideal pairing for her bleached denim coordinating set.

Blunt Bobs

True to form, bobs of all sorts are everywhere this PFW. This guest sports a chin-grazing blunt version that perfectly frames her face.

A soft, flowing bob is one of Aimee Song’s many signature hairstyles. Falling just just above the shoulder the cut appears lightweight and allows for movement as she makes her way to a show.

White Nails

It may be September, but there are no vampy nail colors to be seen here. Instead, many guests were spotted with a crisp white polish. Unlike the deep shades of fall, it feels clean and surprisingly appropriate for the season.

Even against a bright red gown, these short white nails have a stunning effect. Much like nude polishes, this off-white shade adds a subtle pop to this guest's overall bold look.

Baby Bangs

Bangs are the ultimate hair accessory that can transform any style. Slightly cropped and lightly grazing the eyebrows, they add an edgy flair to this guest’s tight ponytail.

Though curtain bangs are usually long, full of volume, and flowy, this guest makes a strong case for a micro version. With the same curtain-like shape, these baby bangs frame the face in a unique way and give subtle movement to her style.

Natural Curls

Long, natural curls offer an endless amount of styling options. But this voluminous look with face-framing fringe is a true show-stopper.

Embracing the natural shape of her curls, this attendee’s voluminous style with a simple black blazer and white tulle skirt. Together, it exudes effortless French flair.